Renter has a new trick to getting her morning coffee

With inflation at 3.1%, people are finding ways to save money on everyday items. In a viral video, a woman who says she can no longer afford coffee pods due to inflation reveals her apartment complex coffee trick.

TikTok user Kat (@kat71766) stood in a building, holding two coffee mugs. “Since inflation is now so high, I can no longer afford to buy coffee pods,” she said. Then, she revealed her trick for getting her coffee. “So, whenever I have guests over, I just, like, go a get coffee at the machine in my apartment and have the coffee ready in case they want coffee,” she shared.

In addition, this was also the content creator’s way to save herself from embarrassment. Why? Because Kat was self-conscious about not being able to afford coffee pods. Next, she placed her mug under the coffee dispenser. “So, yeah, I just came down here and get it,” Kat concluded.

However, she found a silver lining, writing in the caption, “At least i still have coffee.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 317,000 views as of Sunday evening. In the comments, viewers consoled her.

“Not something to be embarrassed about. USE those amenities,” one viewer said.

“You could tell me that your apartment has coffee and we could go together. That’s not embarrassing. That seems like a flex,” a second commented.

“it’s free!!! tell them you don’t buy any because you get it for free!!” a third stated.

In addition, others shared different ways to save money on coffee.

“Girl Aldi has a pack of 15 for 3 dollars and pretty good!” one user revealed.

“Another option is reusable pods! I buy bulk ground coffee from Costco and just fill the pods. It’s def more affordable!” a second shared.

Indeed, coffee pods can be costly, with the 12 count starting around $5, but the prices continue to climb. Even Aldi’s coffee cups can be pricey, with its starting around the same price. In general, coffee drinkers spend an average of $250 a month. Needless to say, Kat is saving money by getting her coffee from her apartment complex.