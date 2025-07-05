The “1 minute Big Mac Challenge” has social media trying to stuff McDonald’s burgers down their throats in under a minute

The internet has been home to many food challenges over the years. From the Paqui One Chip Challenge, to the short-lived Nutella challenge, if there’s a food out there, people on the internet are going to find ways to eat it in extreme ways — and in record times.

Featured Video

On that topic, one food challenge that’s recently taken over TikTok is the “Big Mac Challenge.” This involves consuming an entire Big Mac, which has about 580 calories, in under a minute.

While this may sound difficult-but-doable, internet users are finding themselves choking and sputtering as they try to get through the famous burger. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the Big Mac Challenge?

It’s unclear when this trend started, but some variation of it has existed for several years. Previous iterations involved eating the burger as fast as possible, while subsequent takes on the challenge had eaters trying to consume the burger in a single bite.

Advertisement

This version, where the eating of the Big Mac is limited to one minute, has been rising in popularity since May of this year, with users trying their best to choke down the sandwich in under 60 seconds.

Everyone from everyday folks to competitive eaters have gotten in on the challenge, with most finding that they are able to consume the burger in the short time offered.

That said, not everyone who attempts the challenge completes it.

Advertisement

Why has this challenge proved so popular? It’s anyone’s guess. But given just how easy it is to find a Big Mac in most of the world, how relatively inexpensive it is, and how deceptively difficult the challenge can be, it’s no surprise that many eaters find themselves setting up their cameras to attempt it.

That said, there are some risks to note. Eating without sufficiently chewing can increase the likelihood of choking, and eating too fast can make one feel bloated.

Advertisement

So while the Big Mac Challenge may be popular, it’s worth remembering that just because you can eat a burger in under a minute, that doesn’t always mean that you should.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.