“If you’re a good server, you don’t have to lie”: Waitress shares controversial hack for bigger tips

A restaurant server’s TikTok tip hack of pretending to be a struggling mom sparked both outrage and admiration online.

Featured Video

Aislin Parker (@aislinmarie), a server in San Diego, took to TikTok to share an unusual way she boosts her tips. She pretends to be a single mother by keeping a baby photo, actually of herself, taped to her server book.

“I put my baby picture in my server book to look like a single mom who has to provide,” Parker admitted in her now-viral video.

She explained that as she takes orders, she not-so-subtly points to the photo, which shows a young child in a pink outfit. “They’re like, ‘Is that your daughter?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, she’s six, I had her when I was 19, her dad didn’t want to stay,’” she explained.

Advertisement

The server leaned into the act, even quoting Reba McEntire’s I’m a Survivor, saying, “It’s giving ‘single mom who works two jobs.’” She added in a dramatic tone, “Please help me support my baby, it’s really tough.”

However, she made it clear that her tactic delivered results. “But it’s working,” she said with a smile. Her video has over 431.3K likes and over 2.3 million views.

Viewers were split on the ethics of her method

While some viewers praised her hustle, many others felt the tactic crossed a line.

Advertisement

“Server here and I would neverrrr it’s giving ‘don’t know how to support myself as an adult…’” one user criticized.

Another TikTok commenter wrote, “I couldn’t imagine lying to make tips.”

One viewer highlighted the deeper issue: “And then there are the single moms ACTUALLY working to support our kids. Two jobs. If you’re a good server, I promise you don’t have to lie to get better tips. Just sayin.”

Supporters said it’s just ‘part of the job’

Many viewers found the tactic clever, not unethical. “i WOULD tip more if i saw this and I wouldn’t even care about it being a lie in the end tbh lmao 😭🙏” a TikToker wrote.

Advertisement

“As a single mom I respect this 😂😂 get those tips LOL,” one mom wrote.

Another commenter shared a similar experience: “Every time I mess something up with a table I always say ‘sorry I have a lot on my mind, I’m trying to pay for med school.’”

“As a server i literally LOVE LYING to make me some money,” one person commented.

“I have a picture of both of my kids taped to the back of my server book 🤣🤣” a fellow restaurant server shared. “I made bank on holidays like mothers day and Easter”

Advertisement

One user summed it up best, saying, “Creating a whole new personality is a part of the job.”

@aislinmarie did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







