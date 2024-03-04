‘Stay safe out there y’all’: Customer says she caught Chick-fil-A scamming with their mac and cheese

Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is an incredibly popular menu item, with many internet users fawning over the creamy treat. However, one user says that this item may be the latest victim of restaurant shrinkflation.

In a video with over 33,000 views, TikTok user Candacce (@candacce) reveals her Chick-fil-A mac and cheese conspiracy—and it has to do with its serving size.

“They have three sizes for mac and cheese: small, medium, family size,” she explains. “I get medium. They always charge you for a medium, and then they just give you a small serving.”

Her video shows what she says is a medium order. Candacce points out that a medium order is supposed to hit a certain line in the container; her serving size is significantly below this line.

“It’s not that big of a deal, but the medium is…either five or six dollars,” she states. “I’m like…‘You’re gonna charge me six dollars for a whisper of mac and cheese?’”

“They are way past shrinkflation,” she adds. “Now, they’re just being disrespectful.”

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only restaurant chain being accused of shrinkflation. In August, one user on TikTok sparked discussion after claiming to have paid $40 for two “tiny” sandwiches from Panera. Another inspired debate after saying that McDonald’s patties had gotten smaller.

In the comments section of Candacce’s video, users shared their own thoughts on Chick-fil-A mac and cheese and its serving sizes.

“Bruh and i can TELL when they give day old re heated Mac and cheese vs fresh,” said a user.

“Yess I love the Mac and cheese and I knew I was getting played with that serving!” exclaimed another.

“There was one time I could literally see the bottom of the dish from a whole corner,” recalled a third.

That said, many users with Chick-fil-A experience claimed that such a serving was abnormal.

“We don’t do it on purpose,” wrote a user, “when we are rushing to make a lot of orders it just happens sometimes.”

“Used to work at CFA,” added another. “Can confirm they scammed tf outta you.”

Plus, one user claimed that there may be a way Candacce can turn this into free Chick-fil-A.

“If you call ur cfa and just tell them it was filled up only half way. They’ll give you a free one (also ask for like a milkshake or smt else u want in compensation of this issue),” detailed a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Candacce and Chick-fil-A via email.