‘I fear she dragged you sir’: Customer shows Little Caesars manager losing it after he demanded refund on $7 pizza. Viewers are on her side

Service workers are often expected to keep their cool when a customer decides to bother them, but sometimes, this isn’t possible. They’re only human after all. And one particular Little Caesars customer learned that the hard way after filming his encounter with a manager.

Perhaps he expected empathy. Or, at the very least, for some viewers to take his side. But neither of these scenarios came to pass after his video ended up going viral, amassing 2.3 million views as of Sunday.

The TikTok, which takes place in a Little Caesars drive-thru, begins mid-argument, with the manager challenging the customer’s claim that they got staphylococcus meningitis from the (partly eaten) pizza’s garlic butter.

“I’ll give you your money back,” she said. “You don’t have to record me. I know what I said.”

As things continued to escalate, the manager added, “You put garlic butter all over it, no wonder you got sick.” The customer then continually asked if he would be able to talk, to which the manager replied, “You just talked before you turned your camera on, Mr. ‘I got food poisoning 2 seconds after I ate.'”

“I don’t let liars come to my store,” she added. “You said you got Staphylococcus meningitis from garlic butter, that is a lie.”

The customer, by contrast, has a completely different version of events, as he retorted, “I said about three words before you started yelling at me. You need to work on your customer service.”

“Am I supposed to a** kiss just because you bought a $7.99 pizza?” she asked before the video came to an abrupt end.

While the video doesn’t offer any clarity about the situation involved, that didn’t stop viewers from taking sides. Or, to be more accurate, just one side in particular.

“Bruh, you ate it THEN brought it back,” one commenter wrote.

“Kevin expected a deep apology, a refund and a free pizza I’m sure,” another added.

“Wanting a refund on $7 is WILD,” a third opined, while a fourth echoed that “going back for anything under 20$ is crazy.”

But a lot of the comments can be summed up with one viewer’s take on the video, as they noted, “You’re in the wrong dude.”

