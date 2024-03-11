Kate Middleton’s botched editing job on family photo furthers freakout about her absence

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, issued an apology after numerous news agencies recalled a family photo for showing signs of manipulation.

Middleton admitted to doctoring a Mother’s Day photo of her and her three children on Monday after the image spurred widespread confusion across social media over the weekend.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Middleton said in a statement on X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The Associated Press (AP) issued a “kill notification” on Sunday and called for any other news agencies using the photo to have it removed.

“At closer inspection, it appears the source has manipulated the image,” the AP wrote in an email to clients. “No replacement photo will be sent.”

Agence France-Presse (AFP) similarly sent out a “mandatory kill notice” after stating that the image had been significantly “altered.”

Press agencies roast the photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales, formerly known as Kate Middleton, with a KILL NOTIFICATION, saying it has been manipulated. pic.twitter.com/1MT4oYEh9U — David Kurten (@davidkurten) March 11, 2024

Inconsistencies were discovered throughout the photo nearly as soon as it was released. Social media users noted alignment issues with the zipper on Middleton’s sweater as well as a blurring of her right hand and hair.

Middleton’s daughter, Charlotte, also had an empty space near her left wrist where her sweater should have been.

The manipulated image threw fuel onto an already raging fire regarding conspiracy theories about Middleton, who has largely disappeared from public life after undergoing abdominal surgery two months ago.

Still deep in the Kate Middleton rabbit hole… now convinced that this picture was taken on November 2023 thanks to this TikTok #WhereIsKate pic.twitter.com/tkl19of2TI — L (@lmxstn) March 11, 2024

Kensington Palace has attempted to quash rumors regarding Middleton’s whereabouts and wellbeing, which include claims that the royal was placed in a medically induced coma due to complications from her surgery.

Some have said that Middleton actually underwent plastic surgery, while others say her absence is due to an impending divorce. Kensington Palace has denied such claims. And is often the case with any viral news story, Middleton’s seclusion has also spurred countless memes as well.