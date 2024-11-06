Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. I’m back! Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about the election. The internet reacted in a number of ways to Election Day and we’ve got you covered with all of it.

Here are just a few examples: How Trump’s Mar-a-Lago election watch party featured “ assassination cookies ,” why people online thought Trump voted with a fake Melania Trump , and of course the memes that defined the 2024 election . But there’s so much more if you scroll down below.

Besides that, we’ve got a report on an Amazon return hack , and the discourse surrounding Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart .

Down below, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

From the moment it happened, the image of former President Donald Trump with his fist in the air following an assassination attempt against him became one of the most iconic photos of the 2024 presidential election. Now a select group gets to eat it .

➤READ MORE

⬇️ MORE ELECTION NEWS:

😂10 memes that defined the 2024 election season

⚫A black dot on a ballot in a state Trump will certainly win still led to a MAGA fraud freakout

🕶️Everyone thinks Trump voted today with a fake Melania at his side. The sunglasses inside piqued people’s interest.

📉 ‘Did Nazi that coming’: Scandal-ridden Mark Robinson brutally trolled after projected loss

⌨️In critical swing states, voters are Googling ‘Did Joe Biden drop out?’

📜 Morbid Dems kick-off ‘Start the Steal’ movement as results tick in

📝 ‘He stepped down, we step up’: Irony-poisoned write-in voters try to will Joe Biden back into office

One woman has an Amazon return hack that could make the process much easier.

➤READ MORE

Martha Stewart‘s recent comments about Ryan Reynolds took so many people by surprise .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don't have to.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘My Lady Jane’ fans are politely fighting to save the canceled show

'My Lady Jane' fans are politely fighting to save the canceled show

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤣 Here are 16 funny interactions between DoorDashers and customers that we thought you’d enjoy.

🍴 A TikTok user recently shared a less than ideal dining experience at Buffalo Wild Wings that’s struck a chord online, racking up 1.3 million views.

🏡 This Airbnb customer is going viral on TikTok after sharing her nightmare experience dealing with a host who refused to refund her after she attempted to cancel part of her stay.

🍗 Here’s what you need to know when ordering from Raising Cane’s. This simple trick could drastically improve your experience .

🥔 Ever wonder why McDonald’s doesn’t offer hash browns and fries all day anymore?

📝 Question of the Day

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Here’s Jessica Williams’ message for voters who are exhausted this election cycle.

🎶 Now Playing: “Me-Jane” by PJ Harvey 🎶