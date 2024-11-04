‘Did you send it back a 4th time?’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer orders a black bean burger. Then she tries to take a bite

A TikTok user recently shared a less than ideal dining experience at Buffalo Wild Wings that’s struck a chord online, racking up 1.3 million views.

“Sooo… we went to Bdubs last night,” TikTok user Mrs. Lothamer (@ladylothamer) wrote in the caption of her video. “Jadis ordered a black bean burger. (They are usually good.)”

The Southwestern Black Bean Burger

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Southwestern Black Bean Burger consists of a black bean patty, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, southwestern ranch, and a bun.

It’s one of the vegetarian options the wing chain offers (Buffalo Wild Wings also offers cauliflower wings and various vegetarian-friendly sides and appetizers). Lothamer later revealed her daughter, Jadis, isn’t a vegetarian but just likes the Southwestern Black Bean Burger. And she hasn’t had a problem with one until now.

What went wrong at Buffalo Wild Wings?

Lothamer further explained what was wrong with this particular Southwestern Black Bean Burger in the caption.

“Couldn’t cut through the first one, they burned the second one, and sent the 3rd one out still frozen.”

The video shows Lothamer’s daughter, Jadis, who’s sitting across from her. With the burger in front of her at the table, Jadis attempts to cut into her black bean patty, but her knife meets an unusual amount of resistance—far more than you’d expect for what should be a soft, veggie patty.

“Oh, my gosh,” Lothamer says in disbelief as Jadis taps the patty again, producing a clear clinking sound. “That’s the patty?”

“That’s the patty,” confirms Jadis, before pulling it out of the burger and tapping it with her knife, driving home the fact that this patty is nowhere near edible.

Viewers want more details

In the comments, viewers had more questions about the incident.

“I want to know what the manager said when you asked for them,” asked one user.

“The waitress took it to the back to show the manager and the kitchen staff, Lothamer responded. “The manager didn’t come to our table until the 3 one was brought out.”

“Did you send it back a 4th time or just ask for a refund at that point?” asked a second. “That’s crazy.”

“My daughter ended up just getting chicken fingers to go,” responded Lothamer.

A third user shared their own negative experience with Buffalo Wild Wings.

“At least you had a waiter,” they wrote. “The last time we went, we got sat by the hostess and waited for 30 minutes and no one ever came to take our drink order. We got up and walked out.”

Other disappointing Buffalo Wild Wings experiences

Lothamer and Jadis are not alone in having a disappointing dining experience at the chain. For instance, one customer shared that Buffalo Wild Wings servers ignored her for 10 minutes, forcing her to call the restaurant on the phone to get their attention.

Another said staff “hid” after making a mistake. A third customer decided not to tip after a server failed to bring her drink, even after she asked four times.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lothamer via TikTok messages and comment. We’ve also contacted Buffalo Wild Wings via email.

