The internet’s new favorite joke is that President Joe Biden will emerge victorious after Election Day.

Featured Video

Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race in July and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, is garnering ironic support from all corners of the internet.

“Just voted,” one X user captioned a photo of a ballot with Biden’s name photoshopped atop the write-in option.

“No retirement for you buddy,” joked the poster.

Advertisement

That post has been viewed 1.5 million times and spurred similar memetic responses.

“This one’s better (i wrote it),” reads the top reply to the post, though the commenter clarified he made a phone edit and does not reside in the U.S.

Advertisement

Those posts are far from the only examples of people online ironically backing Biden’s now non-existent campaign.

Some posters used old photos from Biden’s write-in primary campaign in New Hampshire, where he notched 63.8% of the vote solely from write-ins after being excluded from the primary ballot.

“SAVE DEMOCRACY, HOLD THE LINE #WriteinBiden #RidinwithBiden #StopTheSteal,” joked one person along with the out-of-context images.

“Ask me about writing in Joe Biden,” said another.

Advertisement

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are boosting the joke as well.

“I’m a lifelong democrat and I will be writing in Joseph R. Biden today,” wrote an apparel brand on Tuesday. “I stand with the true President of the United States. I implore all of my fellow Democrats to do the same.” (Hours prior, the account endorsed Trump.)

I’m a lifelong democrat and I will be writing in Joseph R Biden today.



I stand with the true President of the United States. I implore all of my fellow Democrats to do the same. pic.twitter.com/ohlBp2XAA6 — WBS Apparel (@WBSApparel) November 5, 2024

“Democrats, do not be afraid to #writeinbiden,” wrote a different right-wing account.

Advertisement

Many of the pro-Biden write-in posts were simply memes and jokes. It’s unclear if any were actual ballots.

“Wrote in Joe Biden today. Nobody should be able to retire. Get back to work buddy. Job to finish,” quipped one person.

“If we all write in biden on our ballots we can get him back in office,” joked someone else. “He doesnt get to quit, he leaves when we TELL HIM TO!!!”

Another person replied with an AI-generated meme of a shirtless Biden with text overlay stating: “He stepped down for us, now we need to step up for him.”

Advertisement

Concluded one person: “Theres going to be an unexpected winner tomorrow and his name starts with a J.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.