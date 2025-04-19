Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why people on the internet are turning their pets into humans , how even more crosswalk speakers were hacked to sound like Jeff Bezos was talking , how a woman noticed her future fiancé in the background of an old photo with her friends, and how the internet reacted to scientists almost assuredly finding life on another planet.

After that, we’ve got a top 5 version of “Meme History.” Scroll down below to find out our ranking of Minecraft memes.

Today in Internet Culture

People have discovered that they can use ChatGPT to turn their beloved pets into humans, with many referring to it as “uncanny” and claiming that they can’t unsee it.

Speakers on crosswalks in Seattle, designed to assist the visually impaired with voice commands, were hacked this week to project an AI version of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ voice.

A woman’s TikTok video reveals her future fiancé unexpectedly appeared in the background of an old video of her friends.

Here’s how the internet reacted.

By Kyle Calise

Video Director

Meme History: The 5 best Minecraft memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

👴 TikTok is full of hot takes on the differences between Boomers, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, but one concerned Millennial’s viral video is getting thousands of comments and support for its detailed and specific takedown of Boomer culture.

🐔 A mom on a short lunch break recently decided to order from Chipotle. What she received was so off-putting, she says she didn’t event want to eat it.

📦 When we say Amazon workers go the extra mile, we usually don’t mean it literally.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

Meanwhile on YouTube…

Sticker Mule appears to have cleared its Instagram account of any political support.