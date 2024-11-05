Trump’s Mar-a-Lago election watch party features ‘assassination cookies’

From the moment it happened, the image of former President Donald Trump with his fist in the air following an assassination attempt against him became one of the most iconic photos of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump and his supporters wasted no time capitalizing on the image. They emblazoned it on coins, T-shirts, a CyberTruck, and two-dollar bills.

Now a select group gets to eat it.

According to a picture posted by right-wing influencer Melissa Rein Lively, the menu at Trump’s election watch party includes cookies with a realistic photo from the assassination attempt on them.

Trump’s detractors find the idea of eating his face, complete with bloodied ear, extremely weird.

The left-wing X account Patriot Takes unearthed the image from Lively’s Instagram stories. Patriot Takes dubbed them “assassination cookies.”

Most were decidedly grossed out and conspiratorial.

“wait, why do people call them weirdos?!?” wrote one.

Many suggested, without evidence, that the image was further proof the assassination attempt was staged.

“THAT photo was the reason for & the goal of what happened in Butler,” one person surmised.

Some wondered if Trump, who is notoriously eager to capitalize on every opportunity, was charging for the assassination cookies.

“Does it come with the meal, or does it cost $1,000 extra?” asked one user.

Most just used the opportunity to make jokes.

One called the cookie “the Trumpian eucharist.” Another wondered why they missed the opportunity to make them ear-shaped.

There is no word on whether the assassination photo made its way onto other menu items at Mar-a-Lago tonight.

