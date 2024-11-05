Everyone thinks Trump voted today with a fake Melania at his side

Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot today in Florida for the 2024 election, accompanied by his wife Melania.

Throughout the trip to their Palm Beach polling station, Melania kept her sunglasses on, captured in numerous videos from media members present.

Melania’s been wearing sunglasses inside all day today. pic.twitter.com/4Wv3PwyA2h — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2024

Even when Trump spoke with reporters, calling the election “fair” so far, Melania’s eyewear remained in place.

Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after the vote ‘if it’s a fair election’. He was speaking after casting his vote in West Palm Beach | Follow live updates: https://t.co/clRu5r3p6G pic.twitter.com/TthJXHvKL3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 5, 2024

And because of it, people started speculating.

“The check didn’t clear in time for the real Melania to make an appearance, so they had to bring the doppelganger off the bench,” joked one.

People were certain that Trump was not escorted by his wife.

“I mean that’s not Melania. No cap no conspiracy, it’s just not f***ing Melania, lol.” commented one.

The former First Lady on the campaign trail. Sort of

Melania played an odd role in the 2024 election. She was frequently absent, which was often attributed to her son Barron finishing high school and moving to attend college. But she also published a memoir, which she used to both support and detract from her husband’s reelection bid.

Following the assassination attempt against him, she rallied to his side, claiming nefarious forces were working to kill him. But she also delved into her support for abortion rights, breaking from the party and her husband on a critical issue.

All that helped fuel claims that whoever was behind those sunglasses was not her.

“This is absolutely, categorically NOT #MELANIA! This imposter’s been wearing sunglasses indoors all day. Only #MAGA are stupid enough to believe this crap. How is a man who walks around with a fake wife even a contender for president?” chimed in a poster.

“Having to trot out the fake Melania on election day is pretty embarrassing,” wrote another.

Having to trot out the fake Melania on election day is pretty embarrassing pic.twitter.com/XrR4yiSSB0 — Kevin Hebert (@Kevin_Hebert) November 5, 2024

On her Truth Social account hours later, Melania did say she voted, posting a gigantic “I voted” sticker along with an American flag emoji.

But she did not specify that she voted with her husband.

