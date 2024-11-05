‘I was today years old’: Customer discovers something about Amazon bags after turning one inside out

One woman has an Amazon return hack that could make the process much easier.

TikTok user Emily (@emilyinmn) shared the little-known tip in a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 30,000 likes and thousands of views.

“Learn something new every day,” the woman began in the clip.

She went on to explain that Amazon bags have a special feature that can be useful to anyone making returns.

Can you reuse Amazon bags for returns?

“I had no idea that these bags could be used to return things,” the woman said.

While she spoke, she demonstrated the hack with a plastic Amazon shipping bag.

“You just fold them inside out,” she continued. “Put whatever you’re gonna return.”

Then there is a strip that you can use to reseal the bag and “send it on its way.”

There are no laws that restrict reusing shipping packaging.

However, the packaging should be checked to ensure it is in good condition. Old labels should also be covered up or removed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon for more information about reusing its packaging.

Amazon packaging making headlines

Recently, TikTokers have gone viral after offering tips on how to handle Amazon packages and packaging.

Some have suggested the packages should always be opened outside because they could possibly contain bugs or vermin. Most recently, an Amazon worker advised people to avoid placing packages on beds or countertops.

Another user claimed an Amazon package resulted in her home being infested with roaches.

How customers handle their Amazon packaging is definitely a noteworthy subject online.

Viewers chime in

In the comments section, many admitted to reusing Amazon’s shipping packaging to make returns.

However, some argue that you don’t need to turn the bags inside out.

“I don’t think you have to turn them inside out,” user Kayla wrote. “I’ve done it several times without doing that and they just put a new label over the old one.”

“I don’t even turn it inside out. Just throw the new return label over the old one,” user Leyna said.

Another user pointed out that instructions on the bag tell customers how they can reuse it.

“It literally says it on the bag…” user @poutinelova commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily for comment via direct message and TikTok comment.



