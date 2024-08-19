16 funny interactions between DoorDashers and customers

There are some modern advancements we can’t possibly show enough love for. One of them is the ability to have just about anything delivered.

These days, all you need is an idea and DoorDash to get anything from cold medicine to dinner (ingredients or fully-cooked meals). DoorDashers can come in clutch when you need something most.

While there are tons of people out there that haven’t loved their DoorDash experience, there are faithful DoorDash stans who think it’s totally worth it. Those DashPasses are getting a workout, and with every order comes a different DoorDasher.

Frequent DoorDash customers will tell you that having someone shop from you can be a pretty personal experience. With that comes hilarious hijinks—from funny texts to proof of delivery photos gone wrong.

Here are some of the funniest encounters between DoorDashers and their customers.

Some DoorDashers really go the extra mile to make you smile.

That awkward moment when you expect your Dasher to have already left.

Doorbell cams mean you can kind of watch them too.

If they really surprise you, your kids could be to blame.

Some things get lost in translation over text…

…especially in a voice-to-text.

Spelling mistakes will happen.

Sometimes, the mistake is worse than that.

We truly appreciate a methodical item replacer.

There’s something to be said for the Dashers who really rise to the occasion.

Remember the era of offering an extra tip for shenanigans?

It has to be safe, of course.

DoorDashers have to brave surprise appearances from pets.

Not that that’s always a bad thing…

As a customer, your unspoken goal is to stay out of the delivery photo.

When you fail that mission, we hope your DoorDasher isn’t a Photoshop legend.

More Daily Dot stories about DoorDash:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.