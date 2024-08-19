16 funny interactions between DoorDashers and customers

doordashers funny interactions

Your Dasher has arrived.

There are some modern advancements we can’t possibly show enough love for. One of them is the ability to have just about anything delivered.

These days, all you need is an idea and DoorDash to get anything from cold medicine to dinner (ingredients or fully-cooked meals). DoorDashers can come in clutch when you need something most.

While there are tons of people out there that haven’t loved their DoorDash experience, there are faithful DoorDash stans who think it’s totally worth it. Those DashPasses are getting a workout, and with every order comes a different DoorDasher.

Frequent DoorDash customers will tell you that having someone shop from you can be a pretty personal experience. With that comes hilarious hijinks—from funny texts to proof of delivery photos gone wrong.

Here are some of the funniest encounters between DoorDashers and their customers.

Some DoorDashers really go the extra mile to make you smile.

In Body Image
u/WorldlinessFrequent7 via Reddit

That awkward moment when you expect your Dasher to have already left.

@k.bousi Everyone in this video had a part in this 🤣#funnymoments #doordash #fyp #highasakite #caughtoncamera ♬ original sound – Bousi Sawadi

Doorbell cams mean you can kind of watch them too.

@pubity “Nice dancing” 🫢🤣🤣 #RoadTo15Million #Pubity ♬ original sound – Pubity

If they really surprise you, your kids could be to blame.

In Body Image
u/1995chevycavalier via Reddit

Some things get lost in translation over text…

In Body Image
u/TITTYBOI2049 via Reddit

…especially in a voice-to-text.

In Body Image
u/bigyin23 via Reddit

Spelling mistakes will happen.

In Body Image
u/JoshiaGiese via Reddit

Sometimes, the mistake is worse than that.

In Body Image
u/j2yan via Reddit

We truly appreciate a methodical item replacer.

In Body Image
u/mikeymanthesyrem via Reddit

There’s something to be said for the Dashers who really rise to the occasion.

@toothfreak09 I love when DoorDashers oblige me and follow my funny delivery instructions. I like to put “Please yell ‘MORGAN YOUR FOOD IS HERE!’ and then dance away” in the delivery options box. #doordash #doordashdriver ♬ original sound – toothfreak09

Remember the era of offering an extra tip for shenanigans?

@michaelpavano He almost died #tiktok #dance #doordash #funny #fypシ ♬ Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

It has to be safe, of course.

@thebestcliphub 😭😭😭 #doordash #speeding #funny ♬ TOXIC – YOUNGX777

DoorDashers have to brave surprise appearances from pets.

In Body Image
u.Double_Entrance4923 via Reddit

Not that that’s always a bad thing…

In Body Image
u/whipped_nuggets via Reddit

As a customer, your unspoken goal is to stay out of the delivery photo.

@queencitytrends Caught in 4k #browngirl #browntiktok #doordash #ubereats #grubhub #fooddelivery #foodtiktok #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #momtok #funnyvideos #momlife ♬ original sound – carson

When you fail that mission, we hope your DoorDasher isn’t a Photoshop legend.

In Body Image
u/kascaded via Reddit

