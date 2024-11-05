Ryan Reynolds responds to Martha Stewart’s dig on X, sparking discourse on all sides

Martha Stewart‘s recent comments about Ryan Reynolds took so many by surprise. In an appearance on Bilt Rewards‘ November edition of their game show, Rent Free, Stewart remarked on the fact that Ryan Reynolds and his family—wife Blake Lively and their four children—are her neighbors.

Stewart’s remarks went viral and caught Reynolds’ attention

Reynolds is known for his quick-witted and smart sense of humor, but Stewart says he’s not quite the same in his downtime. She describes Reynolds as “very serious,” in fact.

“He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” she honestly quipped.

After Pop Crave tweeted about the comments, Reynolds responded to their tweet.

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2024

Some fans appreciated Reynolds’ response and felt it was good-natured

People reasoned that no one is on all the time, and it makes sense that Reynolds is more low-key when he doesn’t need to be.

if someone can act funny they are funny — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) November 2, 2024

I mean I’m all for a good drag but because somebody is your neighbor doesn’t mean they have to entertain you and make you cry with laughter when putting the bins out — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) November 1, 2024

Kudos to the use of the undervalued word spry. This single syllable continues to illustrate Ryan’s brilliance. — Bruce Walker (@Smoke25) November 2, 2024

There was even a ~deep~ take.

Not to get too real here, but…



REALLY funny people are often the most serious people you’ll ever meet. They are observers of life, and know how well-placed humor can be a balm for humans.



I offer George Carlin and Robin Williams as examples. Both very serious, but both funny — Big Kahuna (@KahunaPhil63) November 2, 2024

Then there were those who took the opportunity to express how unfunny they think Reynolds is.

Listen, you can’t win ’em all. Some people are over the sense of humor that Reynolds displays, though plenty still find it endearing and even attractive.

as a long time full time ryan reynolds hater im so glad ppl are finally catching up on how unfunny and annoying he is — lainey (@Seagulls_Inc_) November 3, 2024

i’m glad the world is finally seeing what i been seeing for YEARS ryan reynolds is NOT FUNNY martha was a saint for keeping some of his ego in tact by lying saying he can “act funny” — ultraviolence (@motherlanaslay) November 3, 2024

Waking up and seeing like 20 “Ryan Reynolds can’t act/isn’t funny”tweets with thousands and thousands of likes pic.twitter.com/0b1uqe1Adl — Addison Brae (@bradentbh) November 3, 2024

The world is finally realizing how boring and unfunny Ryan Reynolds actually is https://t.co/7fSNCQQ5r2 pic.twitter.com/JDeIs6qWlw — kayla• 🎄 (@riskasupremacy) November 4, 2024

Hugh Jackman added to the discourse by chiming in.

Soon after the exchange on PopCrave went viral, Ryan’s friend Hugh logged on to X to defend his bestie, saying, “Finally someone says it.”

Finally someone says it. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 2, 2024

A lot of people just thought the whole exchange was pretty funny.

Plenty of people didn’t have a horse in this race, but appreciated the random tidbit for what it is. Reynolds handled it the way many expected, and that’s fine if that’s true to him and what he finds fun and funny… if you’re into that, of course. Otherwise, it’s irksome.

I know It’s been a wild year but, I did not have a “get off my lawn” level fued between Ryan Reynolds & Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card. — Becc. (@beccsalright) November 2, 2024

maybe he’s just intimidated by someone who did more time than the entire wu-tang clan — Squid Bee (@Squidwardbee) November 3, 2024

the ryan reynolds being “serious” thing is so stupid because do they expect him to crack jokes 7/24. he’s an actor of course he’s gonna perform and be funny around people. he doesn’t owe anyone “jokes” in his normal private life? what 😭 — bear (@nikprices) November 3, 2024

So, which side is to be believed? Only time will tell if the discourse will continue…

