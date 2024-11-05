Ryan Reynolds responds to Martha Stewart’s dig on X, sparking discourse on all sides

Martha Stewart‘s recent comments about Ryan Reynolds took so many by surprise. In an appearance on Bilt Rewards‘ November edition of their game show, Rent Free, Stewart remarked on the fact that Ryan Reynolds and his family—wife Blake Lively and their four children—are her neighbors.
Stewart’s remarks went viral and caught Reynolds’ attention
Reynolds is known for his quick-witted and smart sense of humor, but Stewart says he’s not quite the same in his downtime. She describes Reynolds as “very serious,” in fact.
“He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” she honestly quipped.
After Pop Crave tweeted about the comments, Reynolds responded to their tweet.
“I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. That woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”
Some fans appreciated Reynolds’ response and felt it was good-natured
People reasoned that no one is on all the time, and it makes sense that Reynolds is more low-key when he doesn’t need to be.
if someone can act funny they are funny— Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) November 2, 2024
I mean I’m all for a good drag but because somebody is your neighbor doesn’t mean they have to entertain you and make you cry with laughter when putting the bins out— paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) November 1, 2024
There was even a ~deep~ take.
Then there were those who took the opportunity to express how unfunny they think Reynolds is.
Listen, you can’t win ’em all. Some people are over the sense of humor that Reynolds displays, though plenty still find it endearing and even attractive.
Hugh Jackman added to the discourse by chiming in.
Soon after the exchange on PopCrave went viral, Ryan’s friend Hugh logged on to X to defend his bestie, saying, “Finally someone says it.”
A lot of people just thought the whole exchange was pretty funny.
Plenty of people didn’t have a horse in this race, but appreciated the random tidbit for what it is. Reynolds handled it the way many expected, and that’s fine if that’s true to him and what he finds fun and funny… if you’re into that, of course. Otherwise, it’s irksome.
So, which side is to be believed? Only time will tell if the discourse will continue…
