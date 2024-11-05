Advertisement
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds responds to Martha Stewart’s dig on X, sparking discourse on all sides

Who has you laughing?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds over abstract background

Martha Stewart‘s recent comments about Ryan Reynolds took so many by surprise. In an appearance on Bilt Rewards‘ November edition of their game show, Rent Free, Stewart remarked on the fact that Ryan Reynolds and his family—wife Blake Lively and their four children—are her neighbors.

Featured Video

Stewart’s remarks went viral and caught Reynolds’ attention

Reynolds is known for his quick-witted and smart sense of humor, but Stewart says he’s not quite the same in his downtime. She describes Reynolds as “very serious,” in fact.

“He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” she honestly quipped.

Advertisement

After Pop Crave tweeted about the comments, Reynolds responded to their tweet.

“I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. That woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Some fans appreciated Reynolds’ response and felt it was good-natured

People reasoned that no one is on all the time, and it makes sense that Reynolds is more low-key when he doesn’t need to be.

Advertisement

There was even a ~deep~ take.

Advertisement

Then there were those who took the opportunity to express how unfunny they think Reynolds is.

Listen, you can’t win ’em all. Some people are over the sense of humor that Reynolds displays, though plenty still find it endearing and even attractive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hugh Jackman added to the discourse by chiming in.

Soon after the exchange on PopCrave went viral, Ryan’s friend Hugh logged on to X to defend his bestie, saying, “Finally someone says it.”

A lot of people just thought the whole exchange was pretty funny.

Plenty of people didn’t have a horse in this race, but appreciated the random tidbit for what it is. Reynolds handled it the way many expected, and that’s fine if that’s true to him and what he finds fun and funny… if you’re into that, of course. Otherwise, it’s irksome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, which side is to be believed? Only time will tell if the discourse will continue…

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Martha Stewart Ryan Reynolds
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot