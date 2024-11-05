‘Did Nazi that coming’: Scandal-ridden Mark Robinson brutally trolled after projected loss

Democratic North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is projected to win the state’s gubernatorial race by multiple outlets, with early results showing him surging past scandal-embroiled Republican Mark Robinson.

Robinson, the state’s current lieutenant governor, drew national headlines following resurfaced, decades-old inflammatory comments on a pornography website called Nude Africa in which he self-described as a “black NAZI” and “perv.”

Separately, Robinson stoked controversy for comments he made about transgender people, including that they should the bathroom outside (though he also admitted in forum comments he enjoyed watching transgender porn).

But those weren’t Robinson’s only scandals. Old Facebook posts also revealed offensive comments.

As of 8:30pm ET, Robinson has received 37.8% of the vote, compared to Stein’s 58.1%.

Now, Robinson is the subject of a flurry of brutal memes and jokes mocking his projected loss.

“Mark Robinson will now have plenty of free time to collect erotic Hermann Göring memorabilia,” quipped one user on X.

“Well at least now he’ll have a lot of time to be able to go back on Nude Africa to post,” replied someone else.

“mark robinson failing to secure the nudeafrica vote will be studied,” echoed another poster.

“reports say he’s ferociously masturbating to interracial cuck porn in the men’s restroom,” derided one anti-right-wing account.

“He did Nazi that coming,” joked another commenter.

Although Robinson is projected to lose, the presidential contest in North Carolina remains extremely close—with current results putting Vice President Kamala Harris leading by less than one percent.

