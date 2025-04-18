Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A woman’s disgusting blood-covered wing order , how a hyped trove of data about Trump and Russia isn’t real , why Gen Z is asking millennials for recession advice , and a fake slang trend that is tricking teens online.

After that, we’ve got a “Main Character of the Week” column from our trending team.

Also: It’s Friday, so it’s time to take our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Cache Me Outside” shirt.

See ya tomorrow!

Advertisement

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman got more than just fries and wings with her Wingstop order—and unfortunately, it wasn’t anything anyone would want. Upon closer inspection, she discovered her food had what appeared to be a worker’s blood all over it.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Accounts claiming ties to the hacking collective Anonymous announced the release of 10 terabytes of data that expose Russia, President Donald Trump, and corruption across the globe. Which would be big, if true. But the data doesn’t match the claim.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

Trump tariffs and fresh recession warnings looming have economic anxiety on the rise—and Gen Z turning to millennials for advice on how to survive the downturn. And millennials have a lot to say.

➤READ MORE

A new trend is shedding light on the power of words—fake ones, at least.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Cache Me Outside” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH POPULAR POP ARTIST WAS THE SUBJECT OF HUMOROUS SPACE-RELATED MEMES THIS WEEK?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Advertisement

Main Character of the Week: A man’s water heater warning

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

Advertisement

✈️ A JetBlue passenger is going viral after sharing the seemingly bizarre message their pilot shared ahead of a three-hour flight.

🛁 Plopping a bath bomb in a bath should be a relaxing, luxurious self-care experience. But one woman was transported to a realm of pain instead after discovering sharp objects floating in her bath.

🚗 Always use your parking brake. That’s what this car expert is telling his viewers.

🦐 In a viral video, a Publix customer exposed a little-known seafood counter secret.

Advertisement

👨‍🍳 Viewers were conflicted after this man was able to easily set up a ghost kitchen on DoorDash. He was running it out of his house and reselling Costco muffins.

🎬 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

Advertisement

➤‘That’s why I always say, don’t do it’: Plumber of 32 years goes to Home Depot. Then he sees everyone returning this item