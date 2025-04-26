Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why the internet has directed its ire at a pizza place changing a mural, how people are getting DMs on LinkedIn about joining corporate board seats, a man who realized his mistake after drinking something from Dunkin’, and why a hairstyle has turned into a personality test online.
After that, we’ve got a more recent “Meme History” for you about Trump’s tariffs.
‘Like turning a national park into a parking lot’: Pizza shop’s loaded new mural causes an uproar
A pizza place changing a mural has drawn the internet’s ire.
Is Boardsi up in your LinkedIn DMs? Here’s why that cushy corporate board seat won’t soon be yours
Over the past month, multiple reporters at the Daily Dot have received a spate of tantalizing DMs on LinkedIn, offering the kind of roles top-level executives only dream of. We aren’t the only ones.
‘No wonder I felt dizzy’: Man drinks can of Dunkin’ coffee while working on a car. Then he takes a closer look at the can
In theory, a refreshing iced coffee while you work on your car sounds like the perfect treat. However, one customer found that his Dunkin’ drink had a little extra kick, and he was shocked when he found out what it was.
‘Love how upset people are over this’: The ‘Chelsea Parke claw’ hairstyle started as a joke and turned into a personality test
Everyone’s talking about it because everyone is talking about it.
Meme History: Tariff memes
