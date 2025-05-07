Hello fellow web crawlers! Whitney here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: film lovers and Criterion Collection bros alike are lamenting Donald Trump’s international film tariffs, the Internet reacts to the 2025 Met Gala looks, and an old favorite chain restaurant is coming out of retirement after twenty years.

— W.J.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🎬 MOVIE MADNESS

Film lovers are giving President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 100 percent tariffs on foreign films two thumbs down, in meme form.

👠 FASHION, MEMED

The Met Gala, held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and reactions to the stars’ looks were just as en pointe as their clothes.

🍔 FOOD O’CLOCK

The Ground Round is back —bringing Gen Xers the popcorn, the ice cream caps, and the childhood memories with it.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🪪 The Real ID deadline is today! Most U.S. residents will need to carry a federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights, gain access to federal facilities, or enter a nuclear power plant.

💏️ People online are being very normal about BJ Novak dating TikTok comedian Delaney Rowe and can’t help but bring up Mindy Kaling.

🧁 On TikTok, people are saying “girls with eyebrow slits can’t eat ube cupcakes” and confusing viewers everywhere.

💪 “Why are women lying about this?”: British pop star Olly Mur’s gym ‘glow-up’ has sparked a chaotic debate over what women actually want.

👗 A Depop seller admitted to looking up customers’ houses on Google Maps.

📖 People are calling an indie book festival in Baltimore “the Willy Wonka Experience of BookTok” after authors and attendees alike were disappointed with their experience.

🕹️ Rockstar Games has delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 again, and gamers can’t even enjoy the memes about it.

🤳 One thing you need to watch ➤ Ranking the best ‘Star Wars’ memes in honor of May the 4th

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

➤ Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz—and everyone has the same Netflix theory

🎶 Now Playing: “Tonight” by PinkPantheress 🎶

