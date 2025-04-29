Newsletter:🚽 😂 Trump forced to sit next to toilet

Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why Trump is getting mocked for being seated near the bathroom during the Pope’s funeral, a look at why people are boycotting Target , a look at why QB prospect Sheduer Sanders was the subject of many NFL Draft memes , and backlash against the streaming platform Paramout+ .

Trump’s seat placement—near the bathroom—at Pope Francis’ funeral is getting mocked online.

🛒 BOYCOTT

The Boycott Target movement is pushing to completely bankrupt the retail giant

Redditors are trying to push the ongoing boycott against Target further, hoping now to drive the company into bankruptcy.

QB Shedeur Sanders had an all-time draft slide during the NFL Draft, and the memes were everywhere.

A new episode from the second season of his show The Rehearsal, where he subtly compares interactions between himself and streaming platform Paramount+ to Nazi Germany, left many questioning the ethics of the media conglomerate.

‘No more’: Woman says her lettuce keeps going bad. Then she tries this paper towel trick

Keeping your salad fresh might feel impossible sometimes—but it doesn’t have to be that way .

TikToker Ashlee Fisher (@hairbyashleef) has gone viral after sharing the surprising solution to this problem, and it ain’t expensive.



“So, something that my grandma taught me years ago, that I thought everyone knew so I never shared it, is how to keep your salad fresh,” she began. “ Literally, paper towels .”

She then demonstrated how she uses a paper towel to freshen up her salad.



“It keeps it dry,” she said. “It keeps them from getting all moldy and brown, and this literally will double the amount of time you can keep your salad in the fridge. It’s amazing .”

Click the button below to find out more about this hack, and how people online reacted to it.

