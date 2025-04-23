Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A woman’s sharp discovery in her chicken wrap from a local cafe, why the Democratic party has declared war on social media against Pete Hegseth , an expert revealing why he’s avoiding cruise ships this year , and a trend online where woman are sharing their dream homes ( that include dungeons for their husbands ).

After that, we’ve got a “Decoding Fandom” column from our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira that explores why the reaction to an upcoming Marvel movie differs depending on the social media platform.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman says her recent trip to a cafe almost ended in tragedy when she found a knife lodged in her wrap.

💬 VIRAL POLITICS

Democrats go hard on Hegseth over SignalGate 2.0

The Democratic Party’s official X account has declared war against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

🚢 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘I just cancelled my cruise vacation this year’: Expert reveals he will be avoiding cruise ships in 2025. Then he exposes the shocking reason why

An immunologist tells prospective cruise ship vacationers to consider this health concern before booking their trip.

Women on TikTok are sharing aspirational images of their dream homes that include rooms with cages and torture chambers “for their husbands.”

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Woke trash’ or an exciting new direction? Upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film divides fans

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👩‍🦰 A dermatologist shared what ingredients you should look for if you are trying to combat hair loss with shampoo.

🛒 This Instacart driver helped herself to the client’s goods. The thing is, even if she was in stealth mode, she likely still would have gotten caught.

🗒️ A woman spotted a note left behind by another Hobby Lobby shopper, informing other shoppers that they can get the same decorations cheaper at Dollar Tree.

🍕 Is Pizza Hut getting rid of delivery drivers? A part-time Pizza Hut driver says his store has offloaded deliveries to popular applications like DoorDash and UberEats.

💸 Rent isn’t cheap, but some landlords are still finding ways to squeeze extra money out of tenants.

📝 Question of the Day

ARE YOU THINKING OF GOING ON A CRUISE THIS YEAR?

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

➤‘Nissan knew who they were marketing to’: Man sits in driver’s seat of Altima. Then he realizes it has this unprecedented feature

