Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How the internet reacted with dark memes following the Pope’s death after Vice President JD Vance met with him, a bonkers story of a woman finding out she was given the wrong baby at a hospital, an explainer of the “I was born in the right generation” meme, and a Crumbl Cookies customer finding something unexpected in their order.
After that, our Associate Managing Editor Eilish has a "Cooked" column about a viral food that has got attention for all the wrong reasons. (Don't worry, she cooked it the right way).
Pope Francis dying hours after meeting JD Vance sparked a truly dark meme
Pope Francis passed away hours after he met with Vice President JD Vance, sparking a flurry of dark memes and jokes online.
‘This is devastating’: Woman gives birth. Then she finds out she was given the wrong baby
This mom’s baby was allegedly switched shortly after she gave birth. Now the hospital refuses to compensate the family in any way.
The ‘I was born in the right generation’ meme celebrates your impeccable and cursed taste—15 of the best
The I was born in the right generation meme features a photo of actor Ryan Gosling below an overlaid catchphrase reading, “I was born in the right generation I love Twitter and ___. The second part of the text references fan-favorite TV shows.
‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’: Crumbl customer orders Fruity Pebbles, Andes cookie box. Then she spots something unusual in the Wildberry Sugar one
A Crumbl Cookies customer discovered a gross and unexpected topping inside one of her cookies, sparking discussion about food safety practices at the baked goods chain.
By Eilish O’Sullivan
Associate Managing Editor
I tried the viral $8 H-E-B Strawberry Sando. Then I made it ‘right way’ at home
Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don't have to.
