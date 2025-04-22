Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How the internet reacted with dark memes following the Pope’s death after Vice President JD Vance met with him , a bonkers story of a woman finding out she was given the wrong baby at a hospital , an explainer of the “ I was born in the right generation ” meme, and a Crumbl Cookies customer finding something unexpected in their order .

After that, our Associate Managing Editor Eilish has a “Cooked” column about a viral food that has got attention for all the wrong reasons. (Don’t worry, she cooked it the right way).

Today in Internet Culture

⛪ VIRAL POLITICS

Pope Francis dying hours after meeting JD Vance sparked a truly dark meme

Pope Francis passed away hours after he met with Vice President JD Vance, sparking a flurry of dark memes and jokes online.

This mom’s baby was allegedly switched shortly after she gave birth. Now the hospital refuses to compensate the family in any way.

The I was born in the right generation meme features a photo of actor Ryan Gosling below an overlaid catchphrase reading, “I was born in the right generation I love Twitter and ___. The second part of the text references fan-favorite TV shows.

A Crumbl Cookies customer discovered a gross and unexpected topping inside one of her cookies, sparking discussion about food safety practices at the baked goods chain.

By Eilish O’Sullivan

Associate Managing Editor

I tried the viral $8 H-E-B Strawberry Sando. Then I made it ‘right way’ at home

Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don’t have to. If you want to read columns like this (and much more!), subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

💳 One man warned that using your debit card every time you fill up at the gas pump could compromise your bank account information.

‼️ A woman’s awkward first date experience left viewers calling out all the red flags that showed up after she got back to the man’s apartment.

🍟 French fries are a go-to fast food—crispy, salty, and the perfect side to just about anything. But one nutrition aficionado says they could be even more harmful than we already believe they are.

🥩 A carnivore connoisseur who goes by the moniker Meatdad (@meatdad) on TikTok is often posting steak-buying advice. Recently, the meat enthusiast expressed his love for two specific cuts he says are a great alternative to ribeyes.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.

