Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How the internet reacted to yet another global tragedy following Vice President JD Vance , a woman taking a picture of her dream house only to end up dating the homeowner three years later , why everyone is obsessed with Australian twins who spoke in perfect sync during a TV interview, and how Uber is facing legal trouble over a subscription service.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

One last thing: It’s Friday, so don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz! If you guess the answer correctly, you might win a “Cache Me Outside” shirt.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Global misfortune seems to be following Vice President JD Vance—and dark humor on social media is percolating.

A woman says she DoorDashed for a mere day. On that day, she saw a house that she liked and snapped a photo of it. Three years later, she was able to walk inside of that house because she’s now dating the relative of the homeowner.

A pair of Australian ‘Twinnies’ have taken the internet by storm after a live TV interview showed them speaking in perfect unison while describing a carjacking.

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The women who shared the best—and most toxic—ways to deal with an unfaithful ex

🚗 This woman got mansplained to by an auto store worker. Then he learns what she does for a living.

👩‍🏫 One teacher says she repeated a phrase she had been using her whole life to a student in front of an administrator. They then advised that she not say such things as they were inappropriate.

🍸 So this is what bartenders really give customers when they order espresso martinis during a rush.

🍽️ A Chili’s server is clueing people in on what happens to those feedback surveys at the end of the meal. Here’s why it’s so important for customers to fill them out.

🧊 A woman bought a bag from a Reddy Ice machine. Then she discovered how it’s really made.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

➤Restoration Hardware accidentally leaves manufacturing tag on rug. Then the customer finds out something they aren’t supposed to

🎶 Now Playing: “Slow” by Kylie Minogue 🎶