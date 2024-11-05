Morbid Dems kick-off ‘Start the Steal’ movement as results tick in

As polls continue to close across the country, Democrats online are joking about stealing the election for Vice President Kamala Harris—detailing a range of outlandish plans to give Harris some extra help as results show her underperforming in some key counties.

The jokes about the elaborate plots are now trending on X under the hashtag “Start The Steal,” a play on the right-wing “Stop the Steal” movement against purported widespread voter fraud that rigged the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump. (Claims about widespread voter fraud have been widely debunked.)

“Just ripped 4 trump ballots in half #StartTheSteal,” posted one.

“Just voted 76 times in Pennsylvania,” wrote one person.

“Throwing out some MAGA ballots on the way to my abortion,” wrote someone else.

“Me dropping off 47,000 ballots I filled out last night,” another person joked.

#StartTheSteal

“get in losers let’s do this,” another user jumping on the Start The Steal trend wrote, adding a photo of an Apple Maps route with stops in five swing states.

“me eating the trump ballots in Pennsylvania,” said someone else.

While the posts all appear wholly in jest, accusations the election is being rigged for Harris are seriously being floated by Trump and some of his supporters.

Prior to polls closing in Pennsylvania, Trump asserted that there was “massive CHEATING in Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner strongly rebuked that claim in a statement to Fortune, saying that “there is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation.”

