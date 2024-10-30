Newsletter: 🌎 Leonardo DiCaprio’s Harris endorsement sparks Diddy conspiracy

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: why conspiracy theorists are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio following his endorsement of Kamala Harris, a roundup of the funniest Halloween meme costumes of the year, one woman’s harrowing luggage experience with Southwest Airlines, and a customer’s brilliant Little Caesars hack .

DiCaprio blasted Trump on climate change , and QAnon got suspicious.

👻 SPOOKY SEASON

31 of the best meme Halloween costumes of 2024…so far

The “I Hate Gay Halloween” trend goes something like this: “wdym you’re Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot if he served???”

The woman claims the airline is not taking the incident seriously .

Little Caesars raised their prices for the first time in 25 years in 2022, and now, customers are finding creative ways to keep things cheap .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Lady Gaga fans thrilled by ‘Disease,’ the singer’s first pop song in 4 years

🍬 In a viral TikTok, a woman discusses the disappointing contents of her Halloween candy box. Is this candy shrinkflation?

🪟 Does the direction your window blinds are facing matter? One woman says it does.

👂A man on TikTok claims that Q-Tips are much flimsier than they used to be . Many customers agree with him.

🔥 Two firefighters shared some dos and don’ts for using surge protectors , and viewers are thanking them for the safety tips.

🏥 A shopper claims she can tell we’re on the verge of a recession due to the state of her local Walgreens. Here’s how .

🚗 A woman won a Nissan Sentra on “The Price is Right,” but soon found out her prize was more complicated than she thought .

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Megan Thee Stallion has the tea on every character from SATC.