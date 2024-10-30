Advertisement
Newsletter: 🌎 Leonardo DiCaprio’s Harris endorsement sparks Diddy conspiracy

Kira Deshler
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: why conspiracy theorists are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio following his endorsement of Kamala Harris, a roundup of the funniest Halloween meme costumes of the year, one woman’s harrowing luggage experience with Southwest Airlines, and a customer’s brilliant Little Caesars hack

After that, check out a “Decoding Fandom” column from yours truly.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🌎 CONSPIRACIES
Leonardo DiCaprio endorsed Kamala Harris over climate change—conspiracy theorists are trying to pin it on Diddy

DiCaprio blasted Trump on climate change, and QAnon got suspicious. 

👻 SPOOKY SEASON
31 of the best meme Halloween costumes of 2024…so far

The “I Hate Gay Halloween” trend goes something like this: “wdym you’re Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot if he served???”

✈️ TRAVEL NIGHTMARE
‘I’d like something to be done about this immediately’: Passenger claims Southwest Airlines employee urinated on her guitar, mom’s ashes

The woman claims the airline is not taking the incident seriously

🍕 FOOD HACKS
‘Game changer’: Little Caesars customer hacks the system, makes pizza out of sticks to save money

Little Caesars raised their prices for the first time in 25 years in 2022, and now, customers are finding creative ways to keep things cheap.

Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

Two-panel image. On the left: Lady Gaga on the red carpet and on the right: a scene from the lyrics video for her new single.

Lady Gaga fans thrilled by ‘Disease,’ the singer’s first pop song in 4 years

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍬 In a viral TikTok, a woman discusses the disappointing contents of her Halloween candy box. Is this candy shrinkflation? 

🪟 Does the direction your window blinds are facing matter? One woman says it does. 

👂A man on TikTok claims that Q-Tips are much flimsier than they used to be. Many customers agree with him. 

🔥 Two firefighters shared some dos and don’ts for using surge protectors, and viewers are thanking them for the safety tips. 

🏥 A shopper claims she can tell we’re on the verge of a recession due to the state of her local Walgreens. Here’s how

🚗 A woman won a Nissan Sentra on “The Price is Right,” but soon found out her prize was more complicated than she thought

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

DID YOU/WILL YOU DRESS UP FOR HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Megan Thee Stallion has the tea on every character from SATC.

