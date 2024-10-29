‘Things are looking rough out here’: Shopper says she can tell we’re on the verge of a recession due to state of Walgreens. Here’s why

Judging the state of the economy isn’t as simple as it seems. Although inflation has reportedly eased and wages have, on paper, outpaced inflation since 2020, most Americans feel they’re worse off than they were four years ago.



One TikToker, Rendi (@thoughtsxrendi), recently shared she’s found a telling indicator of economic health in an unlikely place: her local Walgreens. In a video posted on Oct. 25, now with over 127,200 views, Rendi describes a year’s worth of unsettling changes at her Walgreens, which she believes reflect larger economic woes.

“This is actually no joke, but I can tell the current state of the economy based on the conditions of my [Walgreens],” Rendi explains in her Oct. 25 video.

The TikToker then details a concerning timeline of decline. According to her account, the store’s problems began with staffing shortages a year ago. Six months later, she says she noticed empty shelves throughout the store, with many items apparently stolen.

In her most recent visit, Rendi says she found something even more unusual: the store had no front doors. After a bit of digging, Rendi says she discovered the reason—a car reportedly drove through the entrance. And with resources limited, the store installed “home doors” to patch the opening temporarily, Rendi continues. “Anyways, check on your local Walgreens because things are looking rough up here,” she concludes.

Many commenters reported noticing similar issues in stores all over the country.

“My Walgreens I used to frequent with my aunt growing up is now empty,” one user commented.

Another added, “My Walgreens has 99% of the inventory locked up.”

Some pointed out the rising prices at Walgreens compared to competitors. “Prices have skyrocketed at Walgreens. I used to stop for some makeup or hair products but it’s literally $5-$7 more dollars than at Target,” a viewer shared.

“My local Rite Aid also has 5 things in stock. Ouch,” another wrote.

Is Walgreens in trouble?

In recent years, drug retailers like Walgreens have seen a decline in profits, especially in their core business of filling prescriptions. CNN Business reports lower reimbursement rates for medications, combined with rising competition from online giants like Amazon, are making it harder for their brick-and-mortar stores to keep up.



According to CNN Business, “Walgreens is closing approximately 1,200 locations as the drug store chain struggles to contend with online competitors and declining prescription drug payments. By 2027, about one in seven Walgreens currently open will close its doors.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walgreens via press email and to Rendi via email for comment.

