‘I thought I was going crazy!’: Man demands answers after opening 625-count of Q-tips

Are Q-tips flimsier now? A recent TikTok seems to show that Q-tips are much less sturdy than they were only two years ago.

Featured Video

Chris Moranec (@chrismoranec) noticed something was amiss when he opened a new 625-pack of the popular cotton swabs on Saturday. He posted a video of his findings to his TikTok account.

The video now has over 105,700 views and counting.

The comparison

“They don’t make ’em like they used to,” Chris wrote in the caption of his video.

Advertisement

In it, he compares two 625-count cartons of Q-tips. One package commemorates the brand’s 100th anniversary, meaning that it was likely purchased at some point in 2023, Q-tips’ centennial year.

The other carton was bought recently. “Identical product,” Moranec says. “Trustworthy.”

However, he quickly points out a difference between the older swabs and the newer ones.

“Sturdy,” he says as he slightly bends one of the remaining 2-year-old swabs. “I’m giving this what far, and it barely moves.”

Advertisement

He then picks up a new swab. “Look at this. Same product. Same company,” he says. He then shows the Q-tip bending easily, almost making a 90-degree angle.

He also calls out Q-tips manufacturer Unilever, stating, “I trusted you on these” in the video’s caption.

Are Q-tips flimsier?

The Q-tips brand has been under fire for being flimsier and of poorer quality. Forums around the internet have accused the makers of skimping on cotton and other materials.

Advertisement

A customer review by “Qtipper” on Walmart’s website states, “Like many other unhappy customers, I’m disappointed with the recent change to Q-tips. The stick is very flimsy and frustrating to use. HUGE letdown!”

Another customer wrote, “Never bought anything other type opened up a package to use as I do and wow much thinner than past Q-Tips.”

In Reddit’s r/shrinkflation forum, user EevelBob wrote, “Immediately that the quality had decreased. There appears to be less cotton on them and the paper tube is now flimsy and bends easily compared to a box I bought late in 2022.”

In an Amazon customer review, “AmazonAddict” noted, “The cotton on the ends has been greatly reduced, and can no longer comfortably remove ear wax. It is also too little material to absorb enough nail polish remover to be effective – my sister is not happy.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Unilever via email for a statement.

Viewers weigh in: Are Q-tips flimsier?

Viewers hit the comments section to agree with Moranec’s judgment that Q-tips are now flimsier.

Advertisement

“I thought I was going crazy! lol is it just me or is the actual Cotton bit smaller too?” wrote mojiberry1223 (@mojiberry1223).

“The fluff comes off immediately or half the box has no cotton,” noted one viewer. Another added, “The sticks are so friggin flimsy now.”

Another commented, “Noooo that’s the reason I buy Q-tips brand, for the sturdiness. If they’re floppy now I might as well buy the cheap store brand.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moranec via TikTok messenger and comments for further statement.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.