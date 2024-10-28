‘I don’t know what’s best for me’: Woman wins a Nissan Sentra on ‘The Price Is Right.’ Then she gets a call from the dealership

Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani) recently joined a rarefied group of daytime TV royalty: she won a car on The Price is Right. She’s been documenting what the process of getting the car has been like after appearing on the show. Now, she just found out that although she technically won a Nissan Sentra, she’s not married to getting just that car.

Featured Video

That’s because the vehicle they show on the program isn’t the exact one she’s going home with. In a viral TikTok that’s garnered 1.7 million views, she details how she was finally contacted by a dealership representative. And the news she received, although positive, is a bit daunting.

Doesn’t have to be a Nissan?

“I have an insane about the car that I won on The Price is Right,” she says. “After the show airs, the dealership…is supposed to contact you.”

Advertisement

Leilani says the moment of truth finally arrived recently. She received a call from the dealership and detailed what that experience had been like.

“I got contacted this week by a guy who works with the dealership,” she shares. “And he told me to call him when I get the chance. So before I tell you this update, let me tell you what my understanding was of all this. The car I won on the show is not the exact same thing as the car that I get at the dealership.”

The TikToker then explained it depended on the availability they had in stock.

Advertisement

However, Leilani had her choice of dealerships to get the vehicle from, she discovered.

“I just got off the phone with this man. And I was informed that I can pick from any dealership listed on his business card,” she says. “He sent me his business card, but I just thought he was just giving me his business card. And there were multiple different types of car dealerships that he works with.”

Pick a dealership, any dealership

The Price is Right winner delineated what her car selection experience was like after the phone call. And it turns out that she had her pick of any type of car, as long as it was within the MSRP range of what she won.

Advertisement

“I was like wait, do you mean Nissan locations? Or…? And he’s like, ‘No, any brand of car,’” Leilani recalls.

She shares how he had around “seven different types of car brands listed.”

“I can pick any model. Any color. What I won on the show was just the amount that goes towards the car that I want,” she says. “So if I still want the Nissan Sentra, great.”

But if there was another car brand that she would prefer to drive instead, she’s got that choice too. “However, if I want any other type of car that he works with those dealerships. From my understanding, I can use the amount of the car that I won. And just put it towards that car,” she says.

Advertisement

She was surprised by this development. But she did express some concerns with this new information.

“Obviously, this is really fun and exciting and great news. However, as we know, I’m a brand new driver,” she admits. “I don’t know what’s best for me. I don’t even know where to begin researching this.”

What car should a new driver get?

Leilani shares she does not know what car would be best for her, and asks her viewers for recommendations.

Advertisement

Numerous TikTokers all recommended that for long-term reliability and durability, Toyota or Honda were great bets. One viewer advised that she should at all costs, stay away from Nissan vehicles. They referenced the JDM brand’s infamously problematic CVT transmissions as the main reason. “Do NOT take a Nissan, notorious for dropping their transmissions. Toyota or Honda are good bets,” they wrote.

Another replied, “Toyota RAV4 or Honda CRV. Perfect size, not too big (parking) but also fits a lot of stuff. Cheaper maintenance but also reliable. Wish I had gotten one of those.”

Someone else said, “Honda or Toyota look nowhere else girl.”

And yet another person penned, “Toyota or Honda! Please please trust me my bf has been a mechanic for 15+ years.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leilani, The Price is Right, and Nissan via email for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.