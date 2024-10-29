‘Game changer’: Little Caesars customer hacks the system, makes pizza out of sticks to save money

Little Caesars raised its prices for the first time in 25 years in 2022. With the iconic Hot-N-Ready pizza no longer costing $5—some can cost as much as $8—customers are finding creative ways to still cheaply eat at the pizza chain. Little Caesars customer Danny Vasquez (@danny.vasquezz1) just let over 50,000 viewers in on his “game-changing” hack.

What is the hack?

“Let me tell you guys about this [expletive] Little Caesars hack,” Vasquez starts his TikTok.

He then shows off what’s inside his Little Caesars box. It looks like a pizza. But it’s sliced into strips rather than slices.

Vasquez shares how he orders the item. He orders the Slices-N-Stix with customizations.

What is the Slices-N-Six?

The Slices-N-Stix is a menu item at Little Caesars that combines four pizza slices and eight cheese sticks. While prices vary depending on location, the average cost of the Slices-N-Stix is $8.99, making it cheaper than the regular pizza at the chain.

“But you ask for no slices, all sticks, and can add whatever [expletive] toppings,” Vasquez says.

“It’s still $7.99,” he says. “I’m telling you, it’s a [expletive] game changer.”

Little Caesars typically charges extra for additional toppings. However, Vasquez implies in his TikTok that he didn’t get charged extra for the pepperoni, bacon, and jalapeño that is topping his sticks.

Viewers praise it

Viewers are lauding Vasquez’s hack.

“I’m trying [this] for lunch tomorrow,” one viewer wrote.

“That [expletive] looks [fire] people hate on Lil [Caesars] a lot but shit for 8 bucks you can’t beat it,” a second agreed.

Vasquez implied in the comments section that ordering pizza this way is not only cheaper but also leads to tastier results. “Don’t even taste like lil Ceasar’s might be the cheesy bread seasoning and garlic butter all over,” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vasquez via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Little Caesars via press email.

