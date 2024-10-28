‘The direction of the blinds matters’: Homeowner shares the right direction blinds should go

Have you ever thought twice about the direction of your window blinds?

As it turns out, this is something you should be putting a bit more thought into depending on your privacy and light needs.

To be clear, we’re talking about those panel-like window blinds that face up or down, depending on how you turn them. They come in flimsy white plastic and sturdy wood options (depending on your price point) but function all the same.

Which direction should blinds go?

While some people likely close their blinds without giving it too much thought, this woman pointed out that in certain situations, you have to be hyperaware of even the smallest detail, including the direction your blinds are facing.

And TikToker @n.cerva struck a chord with the people of the internet. Her 7-second video has more than 7.1 million views.

In the clip, @n.cerva shows that she prefers to point her blinds up.

If you’ve ever walked by a house or first-floor apartment with blinds and been super nosy, you’d have realized that depending on the direction of the blinds, you might be able to get a small glimpse (literally) into another person’s home and life.

Aware of this, @n.cerva is very cognizant of her window coverings.

“Pov: you live in the hood and the direction of the blinds matters,” @n.cerva wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, the blinds were initially facing down, which would allow a peeping Tom to look in, but when she faces up, that fixes the issue.

@n.cerva Iykyk Kept the song bc it was very satisfying 🙈 ♬ original sound – 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞

Many people in the comments section related to @n.cerva’s cautiousness.

“If you’re on a lower floor face them up, if you’re higher up face them down!!” a top comment read.

“I don’t even live in the hood I’m just very paranoid,” a person said.

“Also moving at night instead of during the day so the neighbors don’t know what you have! my fiance thought I was crazy for saying this when we were moving to our new house,” another wrote.

“In college people would walk up to my window and try to squat down and look up into my apartment since the foundation was higher than the sidewalk, creeper me out,” a commenter shared.

More than just privacy

While privacy seems to be the main reason blind directions are even on people’s minds, experts say how you handle your window treatment can also affect how much light you get and the temperature inside, according to Budget Blinds.

When the blinds are tilted up, the room tends to get darker since the light is angled toward the ceiling. This also protects your home—from the furniture to the carpet—from fading more quickly from ultraviolet rays. Plus, it keeps rooms cooler and more energy efficient in the summer months.

When the blinds are tilted down, they tend to be more aesthetically pleasing, especially if you have rounded blinds. They also tend to bring in more light since the slats are tilted to the floor and warm up rooms better in the cold months.

