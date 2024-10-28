‘So what the heck do we plug into a surge protector’: Firefighters share the truth about surge protectors

Surge protectors protect your devices from power spikes, such as lightning, electrical overloads, and power outages. However, there is a fire hazard associated with them if used incorrectly. According to MidAmerican Energy Company, over 3,300 home fires are caused by power strips and extension cords every year. Two firefighters created an informative video to educate the masses about what shouldn’t be plugged into them.

“Here’s the thing. Surge protectors are devices that allow you to plug many different items using one outlet,” one of the firefighters from the City of Kinston (@city.of.kinston) starts the video. “There are some things you shouldn’t plug into your surge protector.”

Their video was viewed over 680,000 times.

Space heater

Since the surge protector’s flow of electricity can’t sustain a space heater, it can be disastrous if plugged into one. “Don’t plug your space heater into your surge protector. It will overlap and cause a fire,” the other firefighter explains.

Connecting

“Don’t plug your surge protector into another surge protector,” the first firefighter says. “It will overload it.” Plugging a surge protector into another can overwhelm the circuit. And that can cause it to overheat and damage anything connected to it, thus leading to a fire.

Drop cords (extension cords)

Extension cords can also overload the protector, causing it to overheat and start a fire, the firefighters continue. You also run the risk of electrocuting yourself if you do this.

What you should plug it in

“Lastly, you should always plug your surge protector directly into a wall outlet,” the other firefighter states.

To work effectively, the protector needs to be plugged into a grounded outlet. A grounded outlet is “one with three prongs — two vertical slots, one round hole, or a combination of both,” per Coastal Home Services. An ungrounded outlet—one with only two prongs—shouldn’t be used because it doesn’t have the capacity to release excess current.

The Daily Dot reached out to the City of Kinston via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers have been using surge protectors wrong

Many viewers appreciated the educational content, saying they’ve been using surge protectors wrong. Many were under the impression they were intended for high-voltage items.

“Thanks guys! I really just be out here doing whatever, you just saved my life,” one said.

“Me watching this with a drop cord currently plugged into a surge protector upstairs,” another admitted.

“I currently have 3 surge protectors plugged into each other….” a third said.

So what else can you plug into them?

A surge protector can only handle between 330 to 4,000 volts. Anything exceeding that is a recipe for disaster. Devices like phone chargers, cable lines, laptops, and gaming systems are safe because they have low voltage.

