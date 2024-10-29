Leonardo DiCaprio endorsed Kamala Harris over climate change—conspiracy theorists are trying to pin it on Diddy

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is being swept up into a slew of conspiracies in the wake of his decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Featured Video

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, DiCaprio cited the devastating impacts of climate change, specifically Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Donald Trump continues to deny the facts, he continues to deny the science,” DiCaprio said in the video. “He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord and rolled back critical environmental protections. Now he’s promised the oil and gas industry that he’ll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation.”

Advertisement

The latter accusation is a reference to a Washington Post report from May stating that Trump pressed oil executives at a Mar-a-Lago meeting in April to raise $1 billion in support of his campaign, calling that amount a “deal” when compared to the taxation and regulation they’d avoid if he won.

“Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy,” DiCaprio continued. “We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

Since his endorsement on Friday, conspiracy theorists have latched onto the idea that DiCaprio’s praise of Harris signifies a deeper plot.

Advertisement

“What do they have on him?” questioned one person.

Many right-wingers suspicious of the endorsement floated theories related to Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper charged with sex trafficking.

The accusations stem from the QAnon conspiracy that celebrities and political elites are secretly engaged in a massive child sex trafficking ring.

Since Diddy’s arrest, a whole host of Hollywood celebrities and high-profile figures including Michelle Obama have been caught up in the baseless conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

“Wasn’t he friends with diddy?” remarked one person of DiCaprio’s endorsement.

“We all know you were Diddy’s favorite party guest…” commented another account while also alleging DiCaprio is secretly gay and climate change is not real.

“The feds have dirt on all of these celebrities now,” replied someone else.

DiCaprio’s endorsement also came up during President Donald Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Advertisement

Tony Hinchcliffe—the comedian whose quip about Puerto Rico being “a floating island of garbage” set off a firestorm—joked that with the “crazy endorsements” of Taylor Swift, Eminem, DiCaprio and Beyonce, “every day, the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P Diddy party.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.