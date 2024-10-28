‘Mars has some explaining to do’: Shopper buys box of chocolates for Halloween. Then she notices something unusual about the M&Ms

This Halloween, a viral TikTok video by @kb78769 has candy lovers up in arms over Mars Halloween chocolate. With over 750,000 views, the video shows a user unboxing a mini Halloween treat pack, only to reveal what many consider the ultimate disappointment: a single M&M inside.

“One whole M&M in this pack…Halloween candy is not what it used to be,” the creator remarks in disbelief, capturing the frustration felt by viewers.

The experience is far from isolated. Many commenters report similar issues, with some packs allegedly arriving completely empty, fueling widespread frustration just in time for Halloween.

Halloween candy shrinkflation?

Across social media, discussions reveal growing resentment over the shrinking candy portions in what are already pricey bags of Halloween chocolate. As users observe, popular Halloween candy prices have nearly doubled in recent years. TikToker Heaven Kimmel noted in a Daily Dot article that candy, once about $12 a bag, now often sells for over $20. Mars is not alone in cutting back on portion sizes, but the single M&M discovery hits a nerve with those already unhappy about candy prices. Many express frustration, saying these changes make Halloween candy financially inaccessible for households.

Shrinkflation is now standard practice among major candy brands, including Mars Halloween chocolate. In 2023, the Guardian reported that Mars reduced its Galaxy chocolate bars from 110 grams to 100 grams, sparking backlash. Consumers now worry this trend won’t stop anytime soon. Of over 2200 comments, they range from sarcastic complaints to serious calls for accountability, with some users suggesting that misleading candy packaging should be regulated. As one commenter noted, “The package says M&M’s. That’s plural. False advertising anyone?”

This year’s outrage over mini candy packs highlights a shift in Halloween traditions. Many families now wonder if they’re paying for empty packaging and marketing rather than Halloween “treats”. With prices high and candy smaller than ever, a call for consumer rights reform is brewing, as shoppers demand accountability for each bite they buy.

The Daily Dot reached out to KB via TikTok direct message, as well as Mars via its media contact form.



