Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How a JD Vance baby face meme has blown up online, an Amazon driver revealing the one product he wishes people would stop ordering , how the internet reacted to Casey Anthony joining TikTok as a “legal advocate” and a McDonald’s customer’s claim that a popular combo is effective at removing migraines .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A new meme featuring Vice President JD Vance has taken over social media following his fiery press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

If you want your Amazon delivery driver to hate you, then order this item.

Casey Anthony has launched a TikTok account, branding herself as a “legal advocate” more than a decade after her high-profile trial captivated the nation

According to people online, a combination of McDonald’s fries and Coca-Cola might make the perfect migraine meal.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Millennial fans mourn the death of generational icon Michelle Trachtenberg

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 Social media creators are talking about the one product they’ll need to rainproof their windows.

🍰 A Cheesecake Factory server asked customers if they wanted their leftovers boxed up. Then they opened the containers up at home.

🛋️ What if there was an easy and cheap hack to revive your couch without replacing the cushions—or worse, the whole couch?

⛽ A content creator is going viral after sharing a fact that seems almost too absurd to be true. Olive oil is just as expensive as gas.

🍴 This Chili’s customer waited 15 minutes and still hadn’t been served. Then she called the restaurant.

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone's got opinions, and we want to know yours.

WOULD YOU TRY THE MCDONALD’S COMBO TO TRY AND GET RID OF A MIGRAINE?

