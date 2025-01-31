‘You don’t have to replace it’: Woman’s couch cushions get saggy. Then she turns to this little-known trick to bring them to life

We’re all familiar with furniture wear and tear, especially those stubborn dents on well-loved couches. Over time, the cushions start to lose their shape, leaving a saggy, tired-looking sofa.

But what if there’s an easy and cheap hack to revive your couch without replacing the cushions—or worse, the whole couch?

TikTok user Haley Ivers (@haleyivers) has shared a video that’s been viewed over 408,000 times, promising to bring old couch cushions back to life with one simple tool.

What’s the couch-reviving hack?

“You do literally know if you sit on your couch cushions and there’s that like indent because you sit in there for so [expletive] long,” Ivers begins. Her solution? A steamer.

She demonstrates how steaming foam cushions—or foam with a down layer on top—can help restore their original plumpness. “You steam the foam, and it plumps back up to life,” she explains.

The trick, she says, could save you from replacing the foam, buying a new couch, or even trying to sell your sofa on the second-hand market.

“i’m mad i just figured this out,” Ivers captioned her video.

Does steaming your couch really work?

Steaming your foam cushions can actually work wonders to bring them back to life, according to experts in upholstery.

Sites like LeatherSeats.com mention that steam is often used by professionals to revive compressed foam, helping it regain its original shape and density. The idea is that steam rehydrates the foam, making it expand and feel like new again.

Another source, SPRUCE Upholstery, explains that using high-pressure steam directly on the foam can rehydrate the material and help it bounce back to its original form.

They suggest this technique is particularly handy for cushions that have been flattened over time from regular use. It’s a great trick to know, especially if you’re trying to save money or avoid the hassle of replacing furniture.

‘I needed this’

Comments under the video are delighted to learn the information, while others had additional questions.

“I needed this information 100%,” wrote one grateful user.

“Bed mattress???” asked another, to which Ivers responded with a simple, “Yes!”

“Mold?” asked a third. Ivers responded to this comment too, writing, “nope! just make sure to let them air dry before putting the covers back on.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ivers via email and Instagram for additional information.

