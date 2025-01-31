‘Just wondering if anyone’s working’: Chili’s customer waits 15 minutes and still hasn’t been served. Then she calls the restaurant

When you’re hungry, there’s nothing more frustrating than sitting down at a restaurant—only for your server to be MIA. But one Olathe, Kan. Chili’s customer took matters into their own hands after waiting at the bar for 15 minutes.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikToker Alison (@blacknwhites33) shares a clip of a woman sitting at an empty Chili’s bar on the phone.

On-screen text clarifies, “When you’ve been there for 15 minutes and watched all the workers sitting on their phones.”

Upbeat music plays in the background, contrasting the mood of the Chili’s guests.

“I’m just wondering if anyone is working. We’re sitting at the bar waiting for someone,” the woman says. “That’d be great, thanks.”

The caption reads, “3 tables in the whole place…. No God in this Chili’s tonight.”

Regulars discuss service

In the comments, viewers who frequent Chili’s suggest slow service isn’t rare.

“I’ve never once had timely service in a chili’s. buuuuut I don’t go there for the service. I go there for the triple dipper lol,” one said.

“This is the same service I get every time I step into a Chili’s,” another wrote.

“I had to refill my drink one time in an empty Chili’s,” a third shared.

“Same happened to me, 20 minutes, no service, walked out and went to a locally owned restaurant…,” a fourth added.

However, it’s not just a Chili’s problem. Others shared their experiences at other chain restaurants.

“I had to call Panera Bread from the drive through bc they forgot about me for 20 min. ya. I would have left if I hadn’t paid already,” one wrote. They added, “I even honked.”

“At Applebees. I waited a whole hour after we got done eating and didn’t see anyone. So I got a to-go cup and refilled my drink, and walked out lol never went to an APPLEBEES EVER AGAIN that was 7 years ago,” another shared.

Restaurant workers chime in

Restaurant workers in the comments offer a different perspective but agree that the guests shouldn’t have been kept waiting for 15 minutes.

“As a manager THIS is when you know the manager IS NOT doing their job,” a viewer writes.

“As long as you actually waited 15. I had a table say they waited for me for 20 min. Which was impossible since I had walked into my shift literally less than 5 minutes prior, and they hadn’t been sat,” another shares.

In response, another viewer replied, “My favorite is when someone’s rude about waiting 20 minutes for their drink while I’m making it, and I show them their ticket saying it was ordered 5:55 and that it’s now like 6:00.”

“I had this happen at my restaurant. Just imagine it’s Saturday night, and it’s 6:30 pm the bar and restaurant is full, a two-top gets sat, and they call the restaurant after three minutes of waiting….,” a server shared.

When should you be greeted by a server?

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which spoke with an expert on the matter, one should be expected to be greeted by a server within 5 minutes of sitting down. A server not making contact with guests in those initial minutes that they sit down is a lose-lose situation. It can not only have a negative impact on the customers’ dining experience, but it can also lead to a poor tip for the server.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alison via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Chili’s via email for further information.

