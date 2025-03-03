A new meme featuring Vice President JD Vance has taken over social media following his fiery press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The images show a blown-up version of Vance’s face, making him appear comically rotund and childish.

While baby-faced edits of Vance have circulated before, the meme style gained new traction following a particularly hostile meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, and Vance.

In a press conference on Friday, Trump and Vance demanded that Zelensky show more gratitude for years of support from the U.S. and implied he should work harder toward a ceasefire with Russia to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Zelensky pushed back on statements made by both Trump and Vance, with Vance responding by repeatedly asking him if he’d ever publicly thanked the U.S. for military support.

Many of the memes reference this heated exchange, with pictures of Vance often lifted from the press conference, photoshopping away his beard and mocking his demands in baby speak like “You shoulda said pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky.”

JD Vance Baby Face Memes

You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky pic.twitter.com/OOVPIdtrVf — Barflugnarven🇻🇦 (@barflugnarven) February 28, 2025

Others are captioned with similar phrases riffing on Vance’s calls for gratitude from Zelensky.

“It’s disrespectful if you don’t say thank you,” wrote one with a very enlarged Vance face.

It’s disrespectful if you don’t say thank you pic.twitter.com/G0sjoXnKW5 — girlbosswoman (@girlbosswoman) February 28, 2025

One of the most popular posts has almost 30 million views.

YOU SHOULDA SAID PWEASE pic.twitter.com/PixKbWKrUK — Mr. Frog, (Road to Redemption Arc) (@TheMisterFrog) March 1, 2025

Some of the edits further play up Vance’s juvenile nature, with him holding a lollipop and wearing a rainbow propeller hat.

Another turned Vance’s skin purple and enlarged his face, making him look like the character Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who turns into a giant blueberry after eating experimental chewing gum during a tour of Willy Wonka’s candy factory.

“For the last time, Mr. Wonka, I did not try any experimental gum, and frankly I find this entire line of questioning insulting.” pic.twitter.com/4WHwKITHXa — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 3, 2025

The post reads, “For the last time, Mr. Wonka, I did not try any experimental gum, and frankly I find this entire line of questioning insulting.”

Comparing Vance to another Wonka character, Augustus Gloop, a post read, “Vance has been mad ever since he fell into a chocolate river.”

That came in response to one user who shared their own take on Vance’s enlarged face, placing it atop the body of a peasant child from the film Shrek Forever After.

They proclaimed the meme so widespread, “it’s like one in ten posts now.”

everyone is editing him into things like this. republicans and democrats, and it’s like one in ten posts now pic.twitter.com/nf0KDdwnPI — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) March 3, 2025

While Vance has yet to comment publicly on the meme, many speculated the vice president has already seen the posts, owing to his extremely online reputation.

Wrote one, “We know he spends most of his time on this app so he sees all of it.”

Another joked that the rotund edits might negatively affect the sitting vice president.

“Vance is online enough that I think he might genuinely see enough of these to develop body dysmorphia,” they said.



