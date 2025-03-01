‘Instant relief’: McDonald’s customer says this popular combo is effective at removing migraines. Is that true?

When you think of McDonald’s and soda, you probably don’t associate them with the hallmarks of health. However, according to people online, a combination of McDonald’s fries and Coca-Cola might make the perfect migraine meal. Numerous TikTokers have touted the trend, and the latest TikToker to praise the combination is user Elena (@elena2025sun).

While sitting in the car munching the snack, Elena said, “`Whoever recommended McDonald’s fries with diet coke for migraine symptom relief from a part of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. May your pillow be cool on both sides for the rest of your life.”

The video has amassed 1.9 million views as of Saturday.

Do viewers agree?

Some commenters echoed Elena’s claims, with one saying, “McDonald fries with Diet Coke cures everything.”

Several others noted that while they also enjoy this combination, a regular Coke is better due to its caffeine content.

“I only drink Diet Coke, but I was told to have a regular Coke with a dose of Extra Strength Excedrin Migraine or an Extra Strength Tylenol,” a commenter shared. “This combo is better than my triptans!”

Moreover, other commenters also pointed out specific ingredients which they believe helped migraines. One commenter simply listed “sodium, potassium, caffeine, sugar, and phosphate.”

“It’s the salt!” another claimed. “My daughter suffers with migraines and the doctor suggested more salt! It helps the fluid around your brain!”

Elena didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What does the science say?

But are any of these claims actually true? Well, sort of. One 2021 study claims that the only reason high-salt fast food alleviates migraines is because these migraines are caused by withdrawal symptoms from said fast food.

Meanwhile, other research suggests that caffeine can make over-the-counter pain medication more effective. According to the Migraine Trust, this is because of its effects on specific receptors called adenosine receptors.

One expert also suggests that the sheer deliciousness of the meal makes it migraine-relieving.

In a statement to Migraine Again, Margaret Slavin, PhD, RDN, and associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Maryland said, “There’s no definitive evidence, but there are some small studies and animal studies in the scientific literature that indicate that eating food (and especially hedonic, ‘pleasurable’ foods) may be associated with reduced pain perception, and fasting may be associated with enhanced pain perception.”

So, ultimately, it’s a bit of a mixed bag—but it’s certainly worth a try.

