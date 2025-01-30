‘You’ll never have trouble… again’: Driver exposes the one Amazon product you need for driving in the rain

Social media creators are talking about the one product they’ll need to rainproof their windows.

On the social media platform Lemon8, @leilatenclock posted a video sharing her experience driving and explained how Rainproof film helps lighten her commute.

“When water normally hits your window, it becomes very foggy and hard to see through,” she said. “This film (is) anti-glare, anti-fog, and waterproof, so you’ll never have trouble seeing out your rearview mirror again.”

What is this anti-glare Amazon product?

The product in @leilatenclock’s video appears to be a rearview mirror waterproof film, which is readily available on Amazon. Amazon has many varieties of anti-fog rainproof film that people can purchase to make driving safer.

When a person’s rearview mirror fogs up, it can complicate driving. Rainy and desolate weather conditions can impair driving at night or during severe weather, especially due to condensation. Waterproof film products promise to prevent condensation so that drivers can look through their rearview mirrors, even during rainy conditions.

Does anti-glare film for car windows actually work?

Reviewers like Francine gave the product five stars. “I have problems seeing at night, and these help a lot not saying that it stop(s) all the bright light on my eyes but it help(s). I still have it in my car,” Francine stated in her review.

Other reviewers, however, didn’t have the same experience, saying the product does not help rainproof car windows.

On Amazon, Ali stated, “Wishful thinking on my part I guess. They just don’t work,” in their two-star review.

Dramoria continued, saying, “The product specifications stated that this product would help prevent rain from obstructing the side mirrors and that it wouldn’t fog up like regular windows do in the cold, but this product does the opposite.”

If a driver is concerned about rainy conditions, they can also check out water repellant. Many cars come equipped with rear window defoggers as well. Consider googling whether a car has window defoggers or using alternatives.

Dirt and moisture can also lead to additional fog on rearview windows, so users should consider additional options. If all else fails, Amazon’s car film product may be a viable solution.

The Daily Dot reached out to @leilatenclock via TikTok direct message.

