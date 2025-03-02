‘I cried when I loaded it into the van’: Amazon driver reveals the one product he wishes people would stop ordering

If you want your Amazon delivery driver to hate you, then order Dr. Elsey’s 40lb bag of cat litter. TikToker Big B (@santaclausenephew) wrote that he’s constantly put on routes filled with numerous customers who’ve ordered the popular pet-care product.

He posted a TikTok calling out the brand. Moreover, viewers responded that they, too, dread delivering cat litter. That’s because of their heavy nature, which becomes a bigger problem when drivers must carry them up flights of stairs.

Dr. Elsey is the bane of his existence

“You know who I can’t absolutely cannot [expletive] stand? Dr. Elsey,” the Amazon driver begins, “I [expletive] hate Dr. Elsey. Now I know everybody’s like, who the [expletive] is Dr. Elsey? The [expletive] guy who created cat litter.”

At this point in the video, the Amazon driver’s lens switches orientation. On the floor of the van, he reveals multiple boxes sporting the feline product manufacturer’s logo.

“You see this? 40lb box of cat litter,” he says.

Next, he brings the camera closer to the products as he rattles off the number of heavy cat litter boxes.

“I got one, two, three, four of them,” he says. The video then cuts to footage of another large box of kitty litter. “And then I got this on top of that, and I’m pretty sure in here somewhere I got one more Dr. Elsey box of cat litter. I’m pretty sure I had five.”

Then he reveals another detail about the Dr. Elsey deliveries that further compounds his troubles. The various cat litters aren’t going to the same address.

“And, they’re all going to different houses. They’re not even going to the same stop. Not even two of them going to one stop,” he says. “All, I got, one, two, three, four, five, Dr. Elseys. And one Arm & Hammer thing of cat litter. So six things of cat litter?”

Following the continuation of his diatribe, B reverses the camera’s orientation yet again to reveal the Dr. Elsey boxes.

“This right here…” he says, before pausing. It isn’t long before he flashes a middle finger at the boxes of cat litter. “I hate you Dr. Elsey…[expletive] hate you,” he says before the clip ends.

Shipping requirements

According to Amazon’s delivery driver requirements, an individual package’s weight cannot exceed 50 lbs. This means drivers must be able to lift as much in one go. Furthermore, box dimensions may not exceed 59x33x33 inches.

B isn’t the first driver to air his grievances against cat litter orders. The Daily Dot previously reported on a USPS worker in 2023 who shared the same frustrations as B. She begged shoppers to start purchasing litter themselves in brick-and-mortar retail locations.

Also, Mel Magazine penned an article decrying Dr. Elsey’s 40lb “giant box of cat litter” as public enemy #1 for Amazon drivers. “There is nothing a courier dreads more than the sight of Dr. Elsey’s,” a writer for the outlet penned.

The piece also highlights a Reddit user’s woes in delivering Dr. Elsey’s cat litter offering. In the post, the social media user shows off a picture of the same box in B’s video.

Other Amazon drivers know the feeling

One person who replied to B’s video appeared to be a delivery driver themselves. They, too, shared the same disdain for Dr. Elsey.

“I hate cat litter & water. Don’t forget to add the third floor for the razzle dazzle,” they wrote. “Because every time I deliver cat litter it’s going to the third floor or the bottom floor.”

Another driver echoed this, writing, “I’m listening to this with 4 of these in my van rn. I swear all my overflows are so heavy today.”

“As soon as you said that name I started getting flashbacks they be heavy for no reason,” someone else said.

For many, the biggest issue with delivering cat litter is that they often have to walk up several flights of stairs with it.

One commented, “It seems like every route we get we have cat litter on them. I despise it when I have to carry that all the way to the 3rd floor.”

However, there was one commenter who said B’s outrage was misplaced. “Why ya mad at us fo? Be mad at ya job for sellin em.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Elsey and Amazon via email and B via TikTok comment.

