Casey Anthony just joined TikTok as a ‘legal advocate.’ The internet has thoughts

Casey Anthony has launched a TikTok account, branding herself as a “legal advocate” more than a decade after her high-profile trial captivated the nation. In 2011, Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Now Anthony claims to be offering legal counsel on the video platform, prompting swift backlash across social media platforms as critics question why someone with her history would position herself as a legal authority.

In 2011, Anthony faced first-degree murder charges after authorities found the remains of her daughter, Caylee, in a laundry bag in the woods. A jury acquitted the mother of the worst charges, citing a lack of evidence.

Who is Casey Anthony?

The mystery of what happened to Caylee was on the minds of many millions of Americans after her grandparents reported her missing in 2008. Later that year, officers arrested Anthony and charged her with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and providing false information to police.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and accused her parents of trying to cover up Caylee’s accidental drowning. She initially reported that a nanny had kidnapped the child, but police later determined that this nanny did not exist.

After a month-long trial and over 10 hours of deliberation, the jury found Anthony not guilty on the charges of murder, manslaughter, and abuse but found her guilty of giving false information to the cops. The court sentenced her to time served plus 12 days in jail.

Casey Anthony joins TikTok and Substack

On March 1, 2025, Casey Anthony posted two videos to her new TikTok account. The first directs viewers to her Substack account, which made its first feed post on Feb. 5 this year, responding to a TikTok video of Democrats objecting to Elon Musk’s involvement in Donald Trump’s administration.

Anthony’s second TikTok post, which has gained over 1.7 million views and the most attention across social media, explains that she joined the platform to give legal advice as an “advocate.”

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” she says. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

‘This platform that was thrust upon me’

She goes on to introduce herself, her daughter, and parents, though she says her online presence will not be about the latter but to “reintroduce” herself to the world.

“My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people — to give people tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to,” she continues. “So, with that, please join me on Substack. If you have questions, I will set up an email address where we can correspond directly.”

She claims that her reasons for offering these services now include that someone has “targeted and attacked” people close to her. Judging by her Substack feed posts and what she says next, this may be related to the current actions by the Trump administration and larger Republican party.

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008.”

Social media reacts to Anthony’s TikTok video

There doesn’t seem to be a community jumping to accept Anthony’s offer, as the response from the political right and left has been overwhelmingly negative, at least according to comments on her video, which was reposted to X, as well as the dozens of comments underneath her Substack posts. Although Anthony is legally not guilty of the crimes of which police accused her, a lot of folks do not appear to agree with the court.

“Casey Anthony rebranding herself as a legal advocate is like Jeffrey Dahmer opening a steakhouse,” writes X user @LaurenRock. “The delusion is Michelin star level.”

“We may be divided politically, but we can all come together to say, with no due respect, go f*ck yourself, Casey Anthony,” says @cohkohhh.

Whether or not one is part of or approves of the LGBTQ community, a common opinion among social media users is that Casey Anthony is not the most credible source

“In a continuation of this vibe Casey Anthony now has a substack and tiktok and is selling herself as a legal advocate,” reports @JamesRBliss. “Really starting to feel like every, even minor, villain is returning and trying to resell themselves.”

Meanwhile, back on TikTok, the true crime community is daring Anthony to turn the comments on under her account, to see just how real TikTokers can get.

