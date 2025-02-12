Advertisement
Newsletter: 🥤 ‘Scary’ glass straw horror

Andrew Wyrich
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s glass straw incident that sent her to the hospital, how MAGA is falling for a dismissed conspiracy theory about Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Trump assassination attempt, why an 85-year-old’s hand-delivered party invite has the internet talking, and an Instagram user saying how the app’s new update is bad news for cheaters

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. 

See ya tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🥤 WTF
‘I’m so scared now because I use a glass straw everyday’: Woman issues warning about glass straws—from the hospital

Glass straws are sustainable and environmentally friendly… but they can also be dangerous

READ MORE

🕵️‍♂️ CONSPIRACY
MAGA falls for old ‘whistleblower’ claim that ties Josh Shapiro to Trump assassination attempt

Though the case is garnering widespread attention on social media, it’s been previously dismissed

READ MORE

👴 VIRAL
Why this 85-year-old’s hand-delivered party invite has everyone talking

TikTok has seen its fair share of heartwarming moments, but a recent viral video featuring an 85-year-old man’s neighborhood party invitation might be one of the sweetest yet.

READ MORE

📱 TECH
‘For the whole world to see’: Instagram user says this creepy new feature spells bad news for cheaters

new Instagram update might spell trouble in paradise.

READ MORE

Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans worried about the show’s legacy following revival news 

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍣 If you’re considering making sushi at home, this food scientist is begging you to take this information into account to avoid getting sick.

🩺 A woman on TikTok has been facing chronic health issues. It doesn’t help that her gynecologist dropped her.

🚗 Experts online are debating the importance of car warranties when buying a new vehicle.

👜 This woman recently shed light on a surprising detail about Coach bags, one some customers might not be aware of.

👮 After scrolling the hodgepodge job listings on Craigslist, a man says he found a $1,000-a-day security job at a convention center. There’s just one problem.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

HAVE YOU EVER WATCHED ‘BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER’? 

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

RFK Jr. pouring blue liquid into his water has confused everybody 💀

🎶 Now Playing: “Goodbye to You” by Michelle Branch 🎶 

Andrew Wyrich

