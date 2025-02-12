Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s glass straw incident that sent her to the hospital , how MAGA is falling for a dismissed conspiracy theory about Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Trump assassination attempt, why an 85-year-old’s hand-delivered party invite has the internet talking , and an Instagram user saying how the app’s new update is bad news for cheaters .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Glass straws are sustainable and environmentally friendly… but they can also be dangerous .

Though the case is garnering widespread attention on social media, it’s been previously dismissed .

TikTok has seen its fair share of heartwarming moments, but a recent viral video featuring an 85-year-old man’s neighborhood party invitation might be one of the sweetest yet .

➤READ MORE

A new Instagram update might spell trouble in paradise .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans worried about the show’s legacy following revival news

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' fans worried about the show's legacy following revival news

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍣 If you’re considering making sushi at home, this food scientist is begging you to take this information into account to avoid getting sick.

🩺 A woman on TikTok has been facing chronic health issues. It doesn’t help that her gynecologist dropped her .

🚗 Experts online are debating the importance of car warranties when buying a new vehicle.

👜 This woman recently shed light on a surprising detail about Coach bags , one some customers might not be aware of.

👮 After scrolling the hodgepodge job listings on Craigslist, a man says he found a $1,000-a-day security job at a convention center. There’s just one problem .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

