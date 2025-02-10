MAGA falls for old ‘whistleblower’ claim that ties Josh Shapiro to Trump assassination attempt

A self-proclaimed “whistleblower” is convincing the right that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) orchestrated the July assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a criminal complaint that gained traction on Truth Social, Haddasha Feinberg alleged that Shapiro “facilitated, organized and carried out his plan” to assassinate Trump.

The complaint was filed to the Butler County District Attorney on Feb. 7 and details unfounded assertions that Shapiro conspired with other officials to orchestrate the attack as part of a political scheme.

Though the case is garnering widespread attention on social media, it’s been previously dismissed.

In July, Feinberg filed a similar complaint that the local district attorney tossed, citing the myriad investigations into the assassination attempt.

However, the refiled complaint comes at a time when Trump himself has revived attention on the assassination attempts against him, saying he ordered the Secret Service to hand over details on both.

Feinberg’s complaint hits all the conspiratorial buzzwords, alleging that Shapiro “laundered funds from Ukraine” and that Trump’s election would expose this, providing Shapiro with the motive for the assassination.

The complaint added that Shapiro met regularly with former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the assassination attempt.

It also links billionaire Alex Soros to the plot, claiming that he made threats against Trump before the assassination attempt.

Referred to by supporters as “Pennsylvania’s Erin Brockovich,” Feinberg has regularly filed civil cases against prominent figures in Pennsylvania alleging racketeering and corruption, though none seem to have led anywhere.

On the “Slam the Gavel” podcast, Feinberg claimed that Pennsylvania officials tried to take her children away as a direct result of her lawsuits.

In December 2025, the former Pennsylvania State Police employee had one of her cases dismissed after failing to pay a filing fee.

In her latest complaint, Feinberg also listed several other criminal cases in Pennsylvania, where she accused Shapiro of tampering.

Feinberg addressed her refiled complaint in a lengthy X post, saying “All of my criminal complaints are true and accurate. Due to active litigation, I cannot disclose all the details, as it may compromise the criminal investigation. I stand behind everything that I file. Josh Shapiro has a lot of Soros-funded donors backing him up, which is public record. He controls the Pennsylvania News outlets, namely Penn Live and the Philadelphia Inquirer.”

“If he can, Shapiro will conceal and bury my reports,” she added. “They have been censoring my social media for months … but I am tirelessly working on exposing everything to the public.”

On social media, despite its absurdity, the criminal complaint has gained significant traction.

On X, users created AI-generated images of Alex Soros and Josh Shapiro in prison uniforms, claiming both would be sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Others tagged Attorney General Pam Bondi to follow up on the case.

“If true, death isn’t good enough,” responded one person on Truth Social.

“Josh Shapiro! OMFG is this really true,” asked another viral post.

More discerning eyes, though, dismissed the wild allegations.

Said a poster on Reddit, the complaint was the work of someone “drinking the Kool-Aid.”

