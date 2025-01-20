‘You’ll get your first mission tomorrow’: Man interviews for job he found on Craigslist. Then they take his iPhone and passcode it

After scrolling the hodgepodge job listings on Craigslist, a man says he found a $1,000-a-day security job at a convention center. There’s just one problem.

The man (@homer4400) speaks about a string of strange events that allegedly followed his Craigslist find in a series of TikToks. He posted part one on Jan. 6, and the video has more than 600,000 views.

A bizarre job interview

Ten buff men greeted him at the interview, @homer4400 says. Then, they took his phone, put a passcode on it, and told him he’ll get his first paycheck and “gear” tomorrow.

“He was like, ‘You’ll figure out more tomorrow on your first mission,’” @homer4400 says. “I was like, ‘Yeah, no, not doing anything like that.’”

But they still showed up on his property the next day, he says.

“It’s too good to be true,” he says about the $1,000 daily wage at the start of the video.

Many viewers have questioned whether his story is true at all.

“This isn’t real,” one viewer commented. “It can’t be.”

However, the next day, the TikToker doubled-down on his story in a follow-up video.

‘I just wanted to be, you know, a rent-a-cop’

In the video, he shows a pile of “military-grade” gear and a stack of $100 bills, which he says are from the employers.

He posted a follow-up TikTok the next day. While the money was tempting, @homer4400 says he decided to return everything.

“I’m not up for this kind of work,” he says. “That’s not what I was signing up for. I am good and simply, I just wanted to be, you know, a rent-a-cop, a security guard at a convention center.”

Is Craigslist’s job board reliable?

Craigslist launched in 1995, and featured job listings within a year.

Now, it’s a good option for companies with small budgets to find workers, according to Moneywise. However, companies prefer using websites like LinkedIn or Indeed if they can afford to.

On Trustpilot, a website gaging how much customers trust different companies, Craigslist has a 1.4 star review.

So @homer4400 isn’t the first one to encounter a sketchy listing on the platform.

What happened after he returned the gear?

The TikToker uploaded another follow-up video this month.

“[Woke] up with four sliced tires on my minivan,” the captions says. “Looks like I have to do the Craigslist security job after all.”

But viewers are not buying it.

“Let’s see the tires,” one viewer wrote. “You should write books with your stories.”

To the naysayer’s surprise, @homer4400 uploaded another recent video, showing all four of his tires slashed.

“Blud is taking the skit too far,” one viewer wrote.

“Are you not scared for your safety?” another viewer questioned.

Is his Craigslist story legit?

In his videos, @homer4400 never shows the Craigslist post, or names the company.

Also, this isn’t the first time this TikToker has told a far-fetched tale on his social media. In November 2024, viewers discussed his videos of him apparently exploring abandoned trafficking sites with his daughter on the TikTokBeggars Reddit page.

However, viewers are torn.

“He doesn’t think we actually believe him right?!” one viewer commented on his videos.

“I believe him,” another wrote.

“Your story was fun to follow even [if] it wasn’t true,” another commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @homer4400 for an interview, but he has yet to respond.

