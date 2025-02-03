‘For the whole world to see’: Instagram user says this creepy new feature spells bad news for cheaters

Back in the day, Snap Maps on Snapchat caught many unfaithful partners in the act. In the years since, of course, cheaters have likely wised up to the app and worked out how to keep their location private, but a new Instagram update might spell trouble in paradise.

In a viral clip, which has amassed 2.1 million views, TikToker Destiny (@desswesss) shared an on-screen caption reading, “Instagram is now sharing your location with EVERYONE.”

“I don’t know if y’all seen, but um, I think it’s about time that you turn your location-sharing service option off for Instagram,” she began.

She went on to claim that, in the section where you can view other people’s Notes, these Notes now tag the user’s location. In a screenshot, a collection of users’ Notes seems to be within a globe icon. Destiny then went on to claim that when you click on the globe, you can see your followers’ location. She then added that when you zoom in, you can see the exact location of your followers.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify that an update took place.

In an email statement, Destiny added, “I believe Instagram’s new update, which shares users’ locations with their story posts, has caused a lot of concern among users. I first came across the update while scrolling on Instagram and was shocked at the idea of our private information being automatically shared with people we follow. This feels like a major privacy issue.”

She continued, “I don’t think this is a good feature to add, especially considering the rise in crimes linked to social media. After further investigation, it appears that Instagram has since removed the update from the app store, but this situation serves as a reminder to always be mindful of location-sharing settings. Users should take extra precautions and make sure their location services are turned off for social media apps to protect their privacy.”

Viewers were horrified

Nonetheless, viewers weren’t happy about the purported update. “This my 13th reason to officially deactivate my IG,” one wrote.

“This is so dangerous omg,” another added,

Several others claimed that the alleged move prompted them to quit Instagram permanently, while a further commenter asked, “Why do they think that is a good idea?”

“Leaving all Meta things,” a final commenter announced. “They’re hell bent on collecting every single piece of personal info from people and there are no regulations in place to protect us.

How to turn off location services on Instagram

On an Apple device, the first step is to go to your device’s Settings. The second step is to press the Privacy and Security button and then tap Location Services. Once you’re on Location Services, navigate to the Instagram button and press it. Then, just press Never.

The steps to turn off location services for Android devices are similar. Firstly, open Settings on Android. Secondly, tap the Location button. Thirdly, tap Instagram. Then, the final step is to toggle off the Use Precise Location switch.

Instagram didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

