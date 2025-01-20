‘This literally happened to me’: Woman goes to the doctor. Then he drops her because he can’t figure out what’s wrong

A woman on TikTok has been facing chronic health issues. It doesn’t help that her gynecologist dropped her.

In a video that has 6.7 million views, TikTok user @_femology expressed her dismay because her doctor “dropped” her. He couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her.

@_femology went to her fourth gynecologist in a year because of a pervasive women’s health issue.

“I went to him because I’ve been having recurrent BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) and yeast infections,” the woman stated in her popular video. “I keep on taking the antibiotics and its not going away.”

Can gynecologists really drop their patients because they can’t diagnose a women’s health issue?

Gynecologists can drop a patient if they feel they will not be able to provide appropriate care to them. A good gynecologist will oftentimes refer patients who they cannot treat to specialists who can treat or diagnose an issue in their patients rather than leaving them with no alternatives.

If a gynecologist refuses to continue care, patients should consider asking for referrals, especially if there are alternative physicians who specialize in diagnosing issues like Bacterial Vaginosis and yeast infections

What causes women’s health issues like Bacterial Vaginosis and yeast infections?

Yeast infections and Bacterial Vaginosis have some similar symptoms, but in reality are two different diagnoses.

Bacterial Vaginosis typically presents with thin gray or white discharge, mild irritation or itching, and a strong fishy odor. A gynecologist or primary care physician will typically prescribe antibiotics to treat Bacterial Vaginosis.

In contrast, a yeast infection is a fungal infection caused by an overgrowth of the candida fungus. It typically results in intense itching and a burning sensation, which often presents more severely than Bacterial Vaginosis.

One reason @_femology may be having trouble with her treatment could be that the treatment for yeast infections and Bacterial Vaginosis are different. Yeast infections are typically treated with antifungals. @_femology has been receiving antibiotics for a Bacterial Vaginosis diagnosis, but did not mention antifungals in her TikTok video. However, there are a variety of reasons why a person may experience symptoms similar to Bacterial Vaginosis or a yeast infection. Concerned individuals should seek a specialized gynecologist.

How should a person search for the right gynecologist to diagnose women’s health issues?

If a person is having specific gynecological issues such as recurring yeast infections or Bacterial Vaginosis, they should consider seeking a gynecological specialist. Some gynecologists have more expertise in treating recurring Bacterial Vaginosis and yeast infections.

People who have these issues should also consider checking for additional causes such as ureaplasma. Most sexually active women have ureaplasma, which can lead to chronic discomfort.

Some TikTok users offered their suggestions for what @_femology should do.

@stephanie.com said, “same. Boric acid suppositories were the only thing that worked.”

@Fable Mako Agility TikTok stated, “Can you get a referral to a gyn-infectious disease specialist or gy-derm specialist? They might be able to help!”

What happened to the patient?

In a follow-up video, she says her infection likely stems from the type of IUD she uses. She warns that antibiotics have led to further yeast infections, too. She eventually got a referral to see a specialist, she says. She recommends probiotics, calling them her “saving grace.” Over the weekend, she revealed that she’s also begun taking prescription medication.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user @_femology for comment.

