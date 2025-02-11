‘Till the cops come’: Why this 85-year-old’s hand-delivered party invite has everyone talking

TikTok has seen its fair share of heartwarming moments, but a recent viral video featuring an 85-year-old man’s neighborhood party invitation might be one of the sweetest yet. After Doug, the elderly neighbor, personally delivered handmade invitations to “Doug’s Winter Party,” the wholesome gesture quickly spread across the platform.

Featured Video

TikTok users were captivated by the charming invite and the promise of a community gathering, with many wishing they could attend—or at least get a glimpse of the festivities online.

What is Doug’s Winter Party?

On Jan. 13, 2025, TikTok user @meeesher posted footage from her surveillance camera of her neighbor, Doug, dropping of a folded invitation on her porch.

Advertisement

A day later, the user posted another video explaining more about the invitation. She began by saying that “we have the cutest neighbors,” and that “everybody’s just so sweet, so nice, so accommodating.” One day, she explained, she was sitting in her suburban Pennsylvania home when she heard the doorbell ring. When she opened the door, she found her 85-year-old neighbor, Doug, outside.

@goodnewscorrespondent To more neighbors like Doug! I want a follow up after the party @meeesher 🥹🥰 ♬ original sound – Good News Correspondent

Doug then handed her what appeared to be a copy of a hand-drawn invitation, inviting @Meeesher to “A celebration of winter, February 15th, 4pm until the cops arrive.” The invitation went on to read, “Food and drinks will be there. Only bring a smile. Love, Doug.”

Advertisement

The video immediately went viral, receiving over 360K views, nearly 60K likes and thousands of comments encouraging @meeesher to attend the party, and expressing positivity towards Doug’s neighborly gesture.

“Till the cops come” ✨ I want to be friends with him,” one commenter said. “Please go or I’ll cry about it for months,” said another. “And the fact he was hand delivering all of them😭,” replied a third. “That whole neighborhood better be showing up.”

Advertisement

The TikToker responded to users’ comments by confirming that she would be attending the party with her husband.

‘He really does know how to throw a party’

On Jan. 15, 2025, @meeesher shared a third video on TikTok. In it, she revealed she had told another neighbor of hers, Trish, about her TikTok documentation of Doug’s party invitation. In the video @meeesher shared additional information about Doug she had heard from Trish, including that “it’s just him,” and that “he really does know how to throw a party.”

On Trish’s apparent urging, the second half of the video showed the TikToker walking over to Doug’s house and telling him that she would be attending his party, and having him say “hi” to the camera.

Advertisement

This video also gained a significant amount of attention, garnering 1.1 million views, over 146K likes and over 5,800 comments of encouragement by commenters, many of whom wished the event would go live so that they could experience it.

“Okay I’m crying AGAIN,” wrote one user. “Let him know he now earned thousands of grandkids on tiktok 😭💗” wrote another.

Advertisement

‘February 15th. I know where I’ll be. TikTok for Doug’s Party.’

On Jan. 31, 2025, the video was reposted on the feel-good TikTok news site @goodnewscorrespondent, to 23.5 million views and 3.9 million likes. The comments on this post reflected those from @meeesher’s original posts, but showed more urgency at needing to know how the party would go.

One commenter wrote, “February 15th. I know where I’ll be. TikTok for Doug’s Party.” Another user said, “You are REQUIRED to attend on the behalf of the DougTok community.” Still another replied, “we need a Live and a post-event message from Doug…are you taking notes 📝???”

Advertisement

Interest in Doug’s Winter Party also inspired other TikTokers to make videos about the event, some even attempting to snag their own invite.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Elizabeth Mackey, Doug’s daughter, posted a series of videos about her father’s event, answering common questions about her father. Mackey also urged those who were asking about a GoFundMe or other charitable contributions to send funds to the California Wildfire Foundation in his name. While Doug is a social person, Mackey added, she also urged fans to please “not bother” her father at his home.

Others have been reporting ♬ original sound – Jay @jayvinphx Doug’s Winter Party Livestream Update. Original neighbor who posted Ring video will be livestreaming: @Meeesher. Doug’s Daughter (has donation info for CA wildfires): @E mackey #dougswinterparty be live streamed. Will the party be epic? Will cops come? TikTok users are hoping they’ll learn these answers very soon.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @meeesher via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.