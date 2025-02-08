‘I’m so scared now because I use a glass straw everyday’: Woman issues warning about glass straws—from the hospital

In recent years, glass straws have become the most popular sustainable, environmentally friendly straw option. They are non-toxic, can withstand hot and cold temperatures, and are dishwasher-safe. But they can also be dangerous. This is something TikTok user Laura Del Fierro (@lauradelfierro6) learned the hard way. She claims a glass straw landed her in the hospital.

In a 6-second clip with over 832,000 views, Del Fierro is in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown.

“I don’t know who needs to header this but throw away your glass straws!” the text overlay warns. “Mine broke in my drink without me knowing and now I’m at the hospital they’re trying to find a 5-millimeter piece of glass in my insides.”

Fear unlocked?

Viewers who use glass straws are now worried. But are their fears valid?

“Another thing to worry about,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m so scared now because I use a glass straw everyday,” another stated.

“Dang it I just got my glass straws! But that is for the warning. That sounds scary,” a third commented.

Others shared similar experiences.

“Omg girl this happened to me too those straws are seriously dangerous ! I highly don’t recommend using glass straws,” one user shared.

“this happened to me. i thought it was ice. luckily i didnt swallow but i definitely chewed it wtfff ban glass straws fr,” a second revealed.

Glass straws dangers

Glass straws are constructed from a type of glass made of silica and boron trioxide called borosilicate, making them more durable. However, there’s still a risk that they can break, especially if put in liquids with extreme temperatures, like extremely hot drinks, or high-pressure carbonated drinks. You also shouldn’t chew on your glass straw, as that can also cause it to break.

However, if used properly, the risk of a glass straw breaking is reportedly slim. And for many, the environmental pros may outweigh any potential cons.

What happens if you swallow a piece of glass?

Furthermore, it will break if you chew on it and become lethal if swallowed.

Small pieces of glass will likely pass through the digestive tract without issues or symptoms. However, larger pieces can get stuck and tear the digestive tract, resulting in internal bleeding. It can become lethal, and only surgery can remove it. Signs that you swallowed a larger piece of glass may include “chest pain, coughing, gagging, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and abdominal pain,” per VeryWell Health.

Other straw options

There are other reusable straw options if you are worried about glass straws following Danielle’s experience. Those options include bamboo straws, silicone straws, and stainless steel straws. Like glass straws, stainless steel straws are not meant for liquids with extreme temperatures, according to zerowaste. The outlet does note, however, that bamboo and silicone straws are both good for hot and cold beverages. And while bamboo straws are trickier to clean, silicone and stainless steel straws are fairly easy to clean.

