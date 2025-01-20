‘So all my bags are low quality’: Woman shops at Coach. Then she realizes we’ve been bamboozled

A woman recently shed light on a surprising detail about Coach bags, one some customers might not be aware of.

In her video, which has garnered over 402,300 views at the time of writing, TikTok Sharie (@reemonay) shares a behind-the-scenes revelation from her work with the luxury brand.

What did the shopper discover about Coach bags?

“One of the craziest things I learned while working with luxury brands is that the bag says Coach like C O A C H, 99% of the time it is a lower quality version of a Coach bag,” she begins.

Sharie recounts how this realization came to her during a campaign for Coach New York.

“I tried to source an influencer who had a ton of Coach bags just because she already seemed like she was obsessed with the brand,” the women explained. “And the Coach social team was like, ‘No, those are Coach Outlet bags. That is a sub-line under Coach New York.’”

For Sharie, this was news.

“I always thought that the various outlet stores just got like last season’s trends, but didn’t sell the markdowns,” she says. “No, these companies have created complete sub-lines of lower quality bags, items, and purses.”

She also explains how to differentiate between the two. “Most of the time a Coach New York bag is gonna have a C on it. And if it spells out Coach, it is made with lower quality materials.”

Despite the distinction, Sharie remains appreciative of both types.

“Me personally, I think either or is a really nice bag,” she shares. “These bags are not cheap—from the outlet or the flagship brand, like these are very expensive bags.”

“I love me a Target clutch, but I don’t know. I randomly just felt like I need to share that,” she concludes.

Can her claim be verified?

According to Retail Boss, while Coach and Coach Outlet are operated by the same brand, their business models are entirely different.

Outlet stores aim to make Coach products accessible to a broader audience, often offering items at discounted prices.

“This includes overstock items from mainline Coach stores, exclusive collections specifically made for outlets, and designs from previous seasons,” the publication explains.

As Sharie mentioned in her video, Retail Boss confirms that the materials and construction of outlet items may differ slightly to meet the lower price point.

To determine whether a product is from Coach Retail or Coach Outlet, the site recommends examining the material quality, price tag details, packaging differences, and other factors.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, users seemed mostly aware of the distinction between the two brands.

“I got coach outlet bags that are still holding up,” shared one user. “I buy both.”

“The outlet is still leather but normally it’s a harder leather,” offered another. “I like their outlet bags for everyday wear because my expensive soft leather bags scratch too easy.”

“They release styles in the outlet 1st sometimes to see if it will hit and if it does they make any upgraded versions for the boutique,” theorized a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sharrie via email and direct messages on Instagram. We’ve also contacted Coach via email.

