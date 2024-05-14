‘You oughta be ashamed’: McDonald’s customer orders $10 meal, can’t believe what her Big Mac looked like

As prices for everyday goods continue to go up, many have observed the phenomenon of “shrinkflation,” where shoppers pay the same amount or more for a smaller product.

Shrinkflation has hit items across a shopper’s daily life, ranging from potato chips to cake mix, Oreos, and more.

One area where this is most prominent is in chain restaurants, where many are claiming that their dollar does not stretch as far as it once did. Diners from Panera, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and elsewhere have all gone viral after complaining about small portion sizes—and now, one user is claiming that this trend can be seen at McDonald’s as well.

In a clip with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Big Lee (@mookey54_) shows a recent Big Mac purchase from McDonald’s, citing the pitiful patty size as one of the reasons “why I bring my own lunch to work.”

“Y’all, look at this patty. It’s so thin,” the TikToker says in the video, holding up the patty. “You can see through this motherf***er!”

“I’m not finna eat this!” she continues. “It’s a damn-near $10 meal…The pickle’s thicker than the patty!”

This TikToker isn’t the first to levy such an accusation against the fast food chain. In August 2023, another user went viral after sharing her disappointment at McDonald’s patty sizes.

These complaints continued in the comments section of Big Lee’s video.

“I keep seeing business articles about how ‘younger generations think they’re too good for McDonald’s,’” said a user. “Like, no, they quadrupled the price and started giving 1/4 the food.”

“The fillet o fish is the size of a cookie now,” added another. “We’re going to have to do them like Kellogg’s, until they get the message.”

“I seriously thought I was the only one,” stated a third.

That said, McDonald’s has repeatedly denied that its burgers are getting smaller, telling Yahoo! News Australia that there have been no changes made to the size of its burgers.

Some commenters also believed this shrinkage to be perception rather than reality.

“It’s been small meat on the big Mac since I worked there 25 years ago,” detailed a commenter.

A similar sentiment was shared in a thread on the topic on Reddit.

“IIRC they are still the same size, just the prices keep rising so you feel like you are getting less for your money,” explained one Redditor.

“I suspect it may just be that everybody else’s meals have gotten bigger, and now McDonalds burgers just seem small by comparison,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Big Lee via TikTok comment.

